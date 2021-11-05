How to reach the highest tier in PUBG Mobile Lite in November 2021

PUBG Mobile Lite has a very interesting tier ranking system in which players can rank up while improving their skillset. Currently, the highest in the game is the Conqueror tier. Upon reaching the Ace tier, players will then need to get into the top 500 in the leaderboard rankings to get the Conqueror title. However, some players don't have enough information and guidance on how to reach these higher tiers. This article will guide them through some of the best tips to reach the highest tier in PUBG Mobile Lite in November 2021.

Tips to reach the highest tier in PUBG Mobile Lite

1) Play with a planned team

The first tip to reach the highest tier in PUBG Mobile Lite is to play with a good team. To do this, players can choose from their own in-game friends or teammates. This will help them quickly understand each other's game style and develop better coordination as a team. After that, players will find it much easier to do a successful rank push to higher tiers like Conqueror.

2) Improve your aim and recoil

The competition to reach higher tiers is very tough in PUBG Mobile Lite. Players need to improve their mechanical skills which include aim, accuracy, reflexes, and recoil control. For this, players can make some changes to their sensitivity settings and control layout. After that, they must visit the training grounds to master them. It will help them to enhance their in-game skills and reach higher tiers like Ace and Conqueror.

3) Weapon choices

The choice of weapons used by players also becomes important in a rank push. Players are recommended to use assault rifles and sniper rifles as their preferred weapons. These weapons will allow players to take down opponents at almost any range. Thus, players will be able to gather more kill and survival points to reach higher tiers in the game.

4) Good data connection

The last tip is to have good data connectivity to reduce lag caused by higher ping. With a good data connection, players will get lower ping rates and will have smoother gameplay. Along with this, players must choose the closest servers as their in-game server to ensure a lag-free experience. This will help in establishing a much more stable connection between their device and server.

