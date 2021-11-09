How to get free UC in BGMI and PUBG Mobile this week

PUBG Mobile and BGMI are popular battle royale titles from the house of Krafton. The game offers a best-in-class and high-quality survival experience with HD quality graphics and breathtaking dynamics.

Recently, developers have released a brand new event with a new currency to the players in the titles. The currency is called Limited UC, which is similar to another in-game currency. Players can collect the currency by completing some in-game missions in the events section.

In this article, we have discussed some ways to get free limited UC in BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the ongoing week.

Get free UC in BGMI and PUBG Mobile this week

Players playing PUBG Mobile and BGMI can redeem themselves with a new in-game currency called limited UC. Upon clicking on the currency, players will see a message mentioning 'Can only be used in the limited UC store.'

Earn up to 3,000 limited UC to buy your favorite outfits, you can't miss this awesome event!



There is no news on when players will use the new UC currency in the limited UC store. The limited UC will expire on January 10, 2022. It means players will have to spend all of their limited UCs to redeem items from the store. It will help them to get some fantastic in-game items and not waste the currency.

Players will receive up to 3000 limited UC access to their accounts by completing in-game events. These events include simple missions, like getting a given amount of kills and landing on the given location to receive free limited UC.

Ways to get the limited UC in BGMI and PUBG Mobile

Here are all the events available in both BGMI and PUBG Mobile for players to get their hands on the limited UC currency:

BGMI and PUBG Mobile events to get Limited UC (Image via Krafton)

Team Up event:

Complete 10 matches while in a group with friends: 100 Limited UC

Ranked Challenge:

Finish in the Top 10 10 times: 100 Limited UC

Kill enemies and get limited UC:

Kill 30 enemies in Classic mode: 100 Limited UC

Login and get limited UC:

Login 1 day: 100 Limited UC

Login 3 days: 200 Limited UC

Login 5 days: 200 Limited UC

Login 10 days: 300 Limited UC

Login 20 days: 500 Limited UC

Login 30 days: 800 Limited UC

Stay online and get limited UC:

Stay online for 60 minutes on 11/11: 100 Limited UC

Stay online for 90 minutes on 11/11: 200 Limited UC

Stay online for 120 minutes on 11/11: 300 Limited UC

