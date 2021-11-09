PUBG Mobile x Arcane collaboration brings new Hextech Crystal SCAR-L skin

PUBG Mobile has collaborated with Arcane to introduce some new interesting items to the game.

A trailer has been released regarding the collaboration of the two organizations on PUBG Mobile's YouTube channel. Players can get their hands on a brand new upgradable SCAR-L weapon skin, named Hextech Crystal, from the event. The skin has a very futuristic look and is getting a lot of hype in the community.

Hextech Crystal SCAR-L skin (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Hextech Crystal SCAR-L skin has been introduced on PUBG Mobile in collaboration with the Arcane series. The skin has the same golden-blue theme as the animation available in the Arcane series by Riot Games that was released on Netflix.

Players can unlock the weapon skin from the lucky spin event with the help of UC. Here are the different upgrade levels of the skin with different perks available for players in the game:

Level 1: On upgrade level 1, the player gets the basic appearance skin of the gun.

Level 2: Players will need to use two materials and 85 paints to upgrade the skin to level 2. At this level, players will get a special finishing effect.

Level 3: To upgrade the skin to level 3, players will require three materials and 85 paints. By upgrading the skin to this level, players can unlock the advanced form of the skin, along with special effects.

Level 4: On level 4, players get a customized finish feed for the skin. In this, whenever a player knocks or defeats an enemy, a customized finish feed is shown to all players. It requires 85 paints and four materials.

Level 5: On level 5, the skin gets equipped with a cool-looking ornament. Players will need to use five materials and 85 paints to upgrade their skin to level 5.

Level 6: By upgrading the skin to level 6, players can unlock the final form of the weapon. It changes the whole outlook of the weapon, with the skin looking even more astonishing.

Level 7: On level 7, the player gets a special loot crate for the skin. With this, whenever a player finishes an enemy player, his loot crate will take on the special appearance of the skin.

League of Legends' Arcane quite a hit amongst Netflix fans

Arcane is an animated web series developed by Riot Games. The series will have nine episodes, with three episodes getting released in a batch.

Batch one was released on November 6, while batch two and three will be released on November 13 and 20, respectively.

It features various famous League of Legends characters in an amazing storyline. It is set in the League of Legends universe with three interesting episodes. The series was announced at the League of Legends' 10th anniversary celebration, and was talked about at other events as well.

