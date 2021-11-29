5 best PUBG Mobile Lite features that make it suitable for low-end phones

PUBG Mobile Lite has received fame all around the globe due to its compatibility with lower-end Android phones. Moreover, the low-level system requirements are also a reason for garnering an efficient output on most devices.

The popularity of PUBG Mobile's compressed version is another reason behind the ongoing demand for BGMI Lite. Indian fans have consistently demanded a low-end BGMI variant that can emulate the efficiency of PUBG Mobile Lite.

There are some specific features that are the reason behind PUBG Mobile Lite's success and make it suitable for low-end Android devices.

PUBG Mobile Lite: What are the best features that make the game suitable for low-end smartphones

1) Minimum system requirements

Minimum system requirements for PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Google Play)

Minimum system requirements are among the most crucial aspects of PUBG Mobile Lite that make PUBG Mobile compatible with lower-end phones. On paper, players can install and run the game even on 1 GB RAM devices. However, the game runs efficiently on 2 GB RAM smartphones with an Android version of 4.1 or up.

2) Download size and a low-resource demand

PUBG Mobile Lite has a download size of 714 MB with variable in-game resource packages (Image via Google Play)

PUBG Mobile Lite has a download size of 714 MB after the latest 0.22.0 version update. Moreover, the in-game resource packages are also way lower than many other games, making PUBG Mobile Lite compatible with low-end devices.

3) Smoother graphics with excellent details

The graphics seem like a compressed variant of the ones on PUBG Mobile (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Low-end Android phones cannot handle the graphics and performance of PUBG Mobile, which is why developers optimized the same for PUBG Mobile Lite. Therefore, users of the Lite variant can find the graphics a lot smoother than the original title.

Moreover, compressed graphic optimization is the reason PUBG Mobile Lite performs brilliantly on most low-end devices. Although the graphics are not realistic at all, players can find authentic detailing similar to PUBG Mobile.

4) Customizable graphic settings

Players can adjust graphics on low-end Android devices (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

It is a known fact that PUBG Mobile Lite was launched to compete against Free Fire. It is tailor-made for lower-end devices and has maintained its status as a suitable alternative for Free Fire over time.

However, the game has become heavier due to consistent updates, and some users may come across stutters. They can adjust the given "Graphics" settings to "low" and make the game run smoothly.

5) Sensitivity adjustments

Camera sensitivity in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Low-end users get a great feature in PUBG Mobile Lite in the form of sensitivity settings that can adjust to remove sluggishness or instability in the controls. They can tweak camera, ADS, and gyroscope sensitivities to get better control over their suitable grip.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi