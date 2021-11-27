Why no official BGMI Lite release date has been revealed yet

The release of BGMI Lite has attracted a great deal of interest in the last few weeks. Several noteworthy developments have also occurred recently, further heightened anticipation for the game’s release in India.

Nonetheless, even after receiving the excellent news about BGMI Lite, there has been no announcement about when the game will be available. This has left them dejected, and they have been asking for answers from the developers and other influencers in the community about it.

Why hasn’t the release date of BGMI Lite been announced?

There has been a frenzy of new leaks and hints, particularly from some of the leading names in the Indian BGMI community, which raised fans' overall expectations.

Discord server of BGMI held this poll asking users why they want the lighter version (Image via Discord)

More interestingly, there was a poll hosted by the official Discord server manager of BGMI. The poll provided users with the option to express their reasoning behind the requirement of BGMI Lite. This was posted on 16 November and lasted only for one day.

Among the biggest questions that arise in the players' minds is why hasn't Krafton announced BGMI Lite or its release.

One possible reason could be that BGMI Lite is still under development, and thus the influencers only hinted at its release without providing a specific date to build hype.

Hints by Influencer

Ghatak's Instagram story of 10 October hinting the release of BGMI Lite (Image via Instagram)

All hints by influencers have been without any specific date. Maxtern posted a Tweet that just read BGMI Lite in the new year. The players have made the world out of these lines and come up with several conjectures of their own.

Maxtern @RealMaxtern BGMI Lite in the New Year? BGMI Lite in the New Year?

Earlier, Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare had also told Sportskeeda that players could expect news about BGMI Lite by the end of December 2021 when asked about the potential release of the streamlined variant. However, he added that he was not entirely sure, but he had a positive outlook towards the release of BGMI Lite.

