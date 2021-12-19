5 best PUBG Mobile Lite gun skins of 2021

PUBG Mobile Lite is known for its efficient performance on low-end Android devices. However, the famous BR game lacks abundance when it comes to in-game cosmetics, and the relatively low variety of skins in PUBG Mobile Lite makes Garena Free Fire a more popular option.

However, the fans who want to spend money in the shop of PUBG Mobile Lite can stumble upon some excellent gun skins. Many variants of gun cosmetics from PUBG Mobile made their way to the Lite version and are currently available in the in-game shop.

Readers can find the top five PUBG Mobile Lite gun skins in the next part of this article.

Gun skins in PUBG Mobile Lite: The best options in the shop (2021)

1) Deadly Spade - AKM

Deadly Spade - AKM (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

The red-colored skin for PUBG Mobile Lite’s one of the most popular weapons, AKM, is pretty unique in its way. The magazine has a teeth-like pattern that enhances the overall look of the gun. ‘Deadly Spade - AKM’ is available in the redeem section of the shop for 80 gold units.

2) Snow Sakura - M16A4

Snow Sakura - M16A4 (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Available in the ‘Premier Outfit Crate’ section, ‘Snow Sakura - M16A4’ is arguably the most beautiful gun skin in the PUBG Mobile Lite right now. It is a pink-colored cosmetic with flowery patterns all over the gun.

Since Snow Sakura skin is a random reward, it can be acquired after opening the crates, with each turn costing 40 BC.

3) Rugged (Orange) - UMP45

Rugged (Orange) - UMP45 (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Rugged (Orange) skin was quite popular in PUBG Mobile, and it was available for plenty of guns. The famous orange skin is available through discount packs as a random prize. Each discount pack opening costs five BC in PUBG Mobile Lite.

4) Acolyte of Justice - AKM

Acolyte of Justice - AKM (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Acolyte of Justice is another beautiful AKM available in the redeem section. The Golden-blue skin has snowy-white patches that give a cool look to the AKM skin. The AKM’s stock looks excellent with the Acolyte of Justice skin, which can be redeemed with 80 gold units.

5) Icicle - Mini14

Icicle - Mini14 (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Mini14 is another popular gun that many individuals equip in PUBG Mobile Lite. The solid long-range weapon has a limited number of skins, and ‘Icicle - Mini14’ is one of the best gun skins.

The bluish cosmetic for Mini14 is probably one of the coolest options available in PUBG Mobile Lite right now. Players can acquire the Icicle skin through Premier Firearm crates, where each crate costs 40 BC.

Note: This list has not been written in any particular order and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar