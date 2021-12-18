How to get free BC in PUBG Mobile Lite for Winner Pass and skins

PUBG Mobile Lite provides intense battlefield action to players with low-end smartphones, but that's not the only highlight of the famous game. Users can acquire plenty of unique gear and cosmetics through PUBG Mobile Lite's Winner Pass and in-game shop.

Most of the purchases happen using BC (Battle Coins), which requires real currency. However, a section of the playerbase cannot afford to spend their money on in-game accessories, and may resort to illegal methods like hacking or scamming.

Such illegitimate practices may deal them some serious damage in terms of legal and monetary trouble. Hence, fans should avoid such activities and find legitimate ways to acquire BC for free.

PUBG Mobile Lite BC: Ways to earn free in-game currency for Winner Pass and skins

GPT websites and apps

Poll Pay: Surveys for Money (Image via Google Play)

There are plenty of Get-Paid-To websites and applications that f2p (free-to-play)- users can use to earn gift cards and PayPal cash. Players can use such free rewards to claim BC from PUBG Mobile Lite.

Apps like Easy Rewards, Poll Pay, Swagbucks, and PrizeRebel offer tasks like watching videos, using other apps, playing games, taking surveys, answering quizzes, and many more.

Users can complete such tasks to get free rewards, including gift cards for Amazon, iTunes, Xbox, Play Store, Google Play balance, and PayPal cash. However, the frequency of task availability varies from app to app.

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards allows users to earn money by participating in surveys (Image via Google Play)

Google Opinion Rewards is an app that generates surveys related to users' search history and travel schedules, along with queries on random topics. Hence, players will have to answer each question to claim rewards.

The survey app rewards Google Play balance, allowing users to purchase BC in PUBG Mobile Lite without paying actual money. However, it will take some time for players to acquire sufficient balance to purchase the Winner Pass due to infrequent surveys.

Giveaways

Many content creators that play PUBG Mobile Lite often announce contests and giveaways. The prizes of such contests often include free BC and free skins, while sometimes the Winner Pass is also a part of the rewards.

Hence, users can test their luck by participating in such giveaway contests and get a chance to win free BC.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

