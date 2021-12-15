PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 32 release date, time, leaked rewards, and more

One of the most desired items in PUBG Mobile Lite is the Winner Pass. This tier-based reward system remunerates players with various exclusive items such as costumes, emotes, skins, and other cosmetics. In addition, the developers make a new one available once a month.

The Winner Pass for Season 31 was added to the battle royale title at the beginning of December. Users are already anticipating the arrival of the upcoming one, i.e., is the Season 32 pass, which will be available in January.

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 32 Winner Pass details, including and leaked rewards

Release date and time

Season 31 pass will conclude at the end of December (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

At the end of this month, the Season 31 pass will no longer be available. Consequently, the PUBG Mobile Lite Season 32 Winner Pass will be made available on 1 January, with the expected arrival time being 7.30 am IST (+5:30 UTC).

Price

Two paid versions of the Winner Pass are available (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

The Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite features two paid versions — Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus. To acquire them, individuals have to shell out 280 and 800 BC, respectively.

Leaked rewards

Several YouTubers have posted leaked rewards of the upcoming Winner Pass of PUBG Mobile Lite. Here are a few of the items that might feature:

1) Lilac Attack Set

Lilac Attack Set (Image via Great Army YT / YouTube)

2) Lilac Attack - VSS

Lilac Attack - VSS (Image via Great Army YT / YouTube)

3) Night Ensemble Helmet

Night Ensemble Helmet (Image via Great Army YT / YouTube)

4) Night Ensemble Backpack

Night Ensemble Backpack (Image via Great Army YT / YouTube)

5) Beckon (Emote)

The Beckon emote (Image via Great Army YT / YouTube)

Note: These are just leaks.

How to purchase

After its release, gamers can follow these steps to acquire the Winner Pass Season 32:

Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile Lite and press the icon stating “WP” (Winner Pass).

Step 2: This will redirect users to the new Season 32 pass. Later, they can tap on the “Upgrade Pass” button in the bottom right corner.

Step 3: Consequently, individuals can choose the desired version and complete the payment to buy the Winner Pass.

Edited by Ravi Iyer