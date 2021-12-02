How to level up easily in PUBG Mobile Lite Season 31

PUBG Mobile Lite is a modern-day battle royale title with features like HD graphics and amazing shooting mechanisms. The title also offers a point-based level system.

There are lots of rewards that players can obtain by leveling up in the game. The EXP level also ensures that a player holds a good skillset. For this, players are always looking for potential ways to make easy and quick progress on their experience level.

This article discusses the top three easy tips for players to level up in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Ways to easily level up in PUBG Mobile Lite Season 31:

1) From the EXP cards:

The best way to easily level up in the PUBG Mobile Lite title is by using EXP cards. Players can use these EXP cards to double the speed of experience earned per match. There are various methods to get free EXP cards in the game, like daily mission rewards and Winner Pass rewards.

Players can also purchase these EXP cards from the shop for the cost of 10 Battle Coins (BC) in the title. The EXP card can be activated from the inventory. Upon activation, the player will get a double EXP point for a limited time.

2) By playing more matches:

More matches will offer more EXP points in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Krafton)

The second method to increase the level is by playing more matches. Players need to keep playing more matches and survive in them till the final zones. It will help them to get more EXP points and increase their level in the game.

There are various maps and modes like Varenga and Arena Training to test your survival and shooting skills. Players can choose any of these modes and play with their friends and teammates.

3) By completing daily missions and events:

Completing daily missions rewards more EXP points (Image via Krafton)

Another potent way to get your level ranking to a higher number is by getting EXP points from the completion of daily missions. Players can see different daily missions in the mission section.

Upon completion of daily missions, like surviving for thirty minutes or killing five enemies, players are rewarded with lots of EXP points. These EXP points get added to the player's in-game level.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

