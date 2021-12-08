3 best PUBG Mobile Lite BC uses

PUBG Mobile Lite is a popular battle royale title developed for players with low-end devices. Gamers can get the same thrill-filled BR PUBG experience on a smartphone with low specifications.

Players can purchase a special in-game currency called Battle Coins. Upon purchasing the BC currency, players can redeem lots of in-game items with the help of it. This article discusses three such items that players love to use with BC.

Best PUBG Mobile Lite BC uses

1) Purchase Winner Passes

Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Krafton)

The first thing that most players are looking to purchase with BC in PUBG Mobile Lite is Winner Passes. Developers have added two Winner Passes for players in the game. Players can get these Passes to unlock various in-game rewards like outfits, weapon skins, and other items. There are two Winner Passes in the game:

Elite Upgrade 280 BC

Elite Upgrade Plus 800 BC

2) Purchase Upgradable weapon skins

The second-best use of BC in PUBG Mobile Lite is to purchase upgradable weapon skins. Players can get their hands on legendary weapon skins with the help of BC.

The developers release lots of upgradable skins for weapons like M416, AKM, and Kar98k with specialized kill feeds, loot crates, and many other perks. With the help of some paint and materials, players can upgrade their weapon skin to the maximum level.

3) Crate Openings:

Use BC to open crates in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Prince Suraj YT)

The third use of BC that players can make in PUBG Mobile Lite is to do crate openings. There are various crates available in the game which can be opened with the help of BC. Many of these crates contain mythic outfits and rare weapon skins. Players can use BC to open these crates and get many cool-looking items in their inventory.

Players are advised to use the in-game store and other trusted stores to purchase BC in PUBG Mobile Lite. All other online BC generator applications and websites are fake and increase the chance of a user losing his account.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

