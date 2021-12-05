3 best apps to get PUBG Mobile Lite BC for free (Dec 2021)

PUBG Mobile Lite offers its users a special kind of currency called Battle Coins (BC) to redeem various items. Players can use in-game currency to unlock Winner Pass, outfits, and upgradable weapon skins.

However, players are also required to spend real money to purchase it. Lots of players can't spend real money in the game. Hence, they are always looking for alternatives ways and online applications that will help them buy BC.

This article discusses three such apps which reward users with real money to add to their google accounts or other platforms.

3 Best apps that players can use to get free BC in PUBG Mobile Lite

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the most trustworthy applications available on app stores to earn online money. The app has a very simple user interface and is accessible to a wide range of smartphone users. The app rewards its users with real cash upon completion of in-app surveys.

PUBG Mobile Lite players can also use the Google Opinion Rewards app to earn cash and redeem it in the game. Cash earned with the app is directly available on a user's Google account.

Players can install Google Opinion Rewards on Google Play Store through this link.

2) Mistplay

Mistplay app to redeem free BC in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Mistplay.com)

The second application on the list is Mistplay. The app offers its users special points called units. A user can get these units by completing tasks like opening the app for a week or playing mobile games on the app. It rewards users with units that can be used to redeem Google Play Gift cards.

PUBG Mobile Lite players can use these gift cards to redeem BC from the in-game store.

Fans can download MistPlay via Google Play Store through this link.

3) Easy Rewards

The third method to get free BC in PUBG Mobile Lite is through the Easy Rewards app. The application has various interesting offers like earning money by downloading apps, answering surveys, and much more. Gamers can redeem the money earned in the app to purchase gift cards. These gift cards can be redeemed in the store to purchase Battle Coins or other items to level up in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Players can download Easy Rewards on Google Play Store through this link.

Note: The applications mentioned are based on the writer's preferences. Thus, users must go through the privacy policy and terms of service of the applications before utilizing them.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan