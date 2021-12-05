5 best PUBG Mobile Lite guns for beginners

PUBG Mobile Lite is the more optimized and compact version of PUBG Mobile. The Lite version of the game has a massive player base of its own. Over the last couple of years, PUBG Mobile Lite has provided a thrilling battle royale experience to low-end device users, which attracts a lot of new players.

What are the five best PUBG Mobile Lite guns for beginners?

1) M416

The M416 is reportedly considered the best gun amongst PUBG Mobile Lite and PUBG Mobile players. Players who are new to the Lite version of the game will find it comparatively easier to use the gun over other ones. M416's low recoil can help beginners with sprays.

Since M416 can be easily found across vicinities in both the Varenga and Golden Woods maps and can be equipped with all the available attachments, the gun has proved to be a favorite amongst beginners.

2) UMP 45

Since the UMP 9 was changed to UMP 45, the gun has proved to be a deadly weapon for short and mid-range combats. Using the .45 ACP ammo, UMP45 as an SMG can prove beneficial for new players of PUBG Mobile Lite.

Being an SMG, UMP 45 comes with 25 bullets initially, extending to 35 with an extended magazine. UMP 45 can be equipped with scopes ranging from a red dot sight to a 6x scope, which makes it extremely useful for both short and mid-range fights.

3) Scar L

Scar L is another Assault Rifle present in PUBG Mobile Lite that can help beginners in combat with considerable ease. Scar L is known for its high headshot tracing percentage.

Scar L uses 5.56 mm ammo which can be easily found at various places on the maps. Scar L sprays, equipped with a vertical foregrip and 3x scope, are popular both among professionals and beginners.

4) Beryl M762

Beryl M762 can become a great gun to begin your career within PUBG Mobile Lite. The weapon uses 7.62 ammo and is a beast in close-range. Despite its recoil, Beryl M762 can prove to be handy.

The gun can be equipped with many attachments. However, suppressors, vertical foregrips, and red dot sight work great on the weapon.

5) Kar98K

Karabiner 98K (Kar 98K) is one of the most popular guns in PUBG Mobile Lite. A single-shot sniper, Kar 98K, can be the best gun to snipe with for beginners in the game. The 6x and 8x scopes go best with the sniper for long-range snipes.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views. However, it has to be kept in mind that PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India. Therefore, players are requested not to play the game. They can play BGMI instead or wait for BGMI Lite to be released.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar