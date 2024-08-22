5 best puzzle mobile games to try out on iOS (2024)

Puzzles on iOS have been one of the most popular and sought-after game genres for quite some time now. In 2024, puzzle games have been on a significant rise in the Apple App Store. Due to creative mechanics and visually stunning aesthetics, many titles have provided a fresh approach to puzzle design.

In this article, we have curated a list of the most disruptive puzzle games that have redefined traditional puzzle design with their original and unconventional approaches.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Best iOS Puzzle games you can download from the App Store

1) Krystopia: A Puzzle Journey

Krystopia is an immersive adventure puzzle game that traps players in an escape room world with laser puzzles, hidden objects, and robots. The game combines exploration with intricate environmental puzzles that require players to manipulate various objects to advance through levels.

Screenshot of Krystopia (Image via Antler Interactive AB)

The game's intuitive touch controls and 3d spatial puzzles force players to think critically about each move. The lack of a traditional narrative enables players to focus and immerse completely in mechanics, making it a pure puzzle experience.

2) Ordia

Ordia is an award-winning one-finger platformer puzzle game for iOS. Players take up the role of a new life, guiding and shaping its form through a series of challenging levels. The game's simple controls are paired with complex-level designs that require players to improve their dexterity and strategy.

Screenshot of Ordia (Image via Loju LTD)

The core mechanic of Ordia involves flicking the character to move through various obstacles to reach the end. The game is an example of simple controls existing alongside complex gameplay.

3) Prune

Prune is an award-winning minimalist artistic puzzle-paid game with a unique mechanic. Players are tasked with growing and shaping trees by trimming branches to help them reach the sunlight. The game's elegant design and soothing atmosphere make it truly an engaging yet relaxing experience.

Screenshot from Prune (Image via Joel McDonald LLC)

The game's physics-based system growth system requires players to think critically about each cut, as it will lead the tree's growth direction. Prune showcases how to use nature-inspired mechanics to design a relaxing yet challenging puzzle experience.

4) INKS.

INKS is a visually stunning critically acclaimed paid puzzle game. It merges the fun of pinball, relaxation from painting, and engagement from puzzles. Players must guide a ball around the screen with the pinball mechanic to design intriguing patterns as they finish levels.

Screenshot from INKS (Image via State of Play Games)

The core mechanics involve using pinball-like flippers to push the ball through various obstacles and create interesting art at the same time. The game's focus on precision and creativity offers players a fresh take on the puzzle genre.

5) Patterned

Patterned is a unique, relaxing iOS puzzle game where players complete intricate jigsaw patterns. The game's intuitive controls make it accessible for players of all ages to enjoy every artistic pattern. The game's focus on visual and spatial reasoning with its intuitive and simple mechanics creates a satisfying experience.

Screenshot from Patterned (Image via BorderLeap)

The core mechanic of Patterned involves dragging and dropping pieces to form intricate complete patterns. The game's focus on pattern recognition and spatial awareness sets it apart from usual jigsaw puzzles.

