5 best Roblox games for beginners in 2021

Roblox is an online gaming platform where players can play a variety of games. It also provides players with the option to create and publish their own games, which can be enjoyed by everyone across the globe.

The active number of users of Roblox is over 150 million in a month. Players who have never played a Roblox game can check out the following ones listed below.

Top 5 Roblox games for beginners in 2021

These are the five best Roblox games that beginners can try:

#1 - Tropical Resort Tycoon

In this game, players get to build their very own tropical island. They can then build a resort, hotel, villa, park, etc., on the island.

Players can invite their friends and have a fun time exploring the island. They can also unlock cars and drive around the island to explore various places.

#2 - Polybattle

Players who are into battle royale games will surely enjoy this title. This Roblox game is all about survival, and it has to be played from the first-person perspective.

In this title's matches, two teams compete against each other until one of them wins the round. When players defeat an enemy, they get a ticket, so the team that has the most number of tickets stands victorious.

#3 - Theme Park Tycoon 2

This Roblox game allows players to build their very own theme park. Players can include various rides in their park and show off by designing an exciting roller coaster for attracting people.

Players can enjoy this game solo or with five of their friends. They can decorate the park and also wander around as it is an open-world game.

#4 - Jailbreak

This is a role-playing Roblox game that has over 4.6 billion visits. There are two main roles offered to gamers, a criminal or an officer.

Criminals must try to escape from the prison while police officers are in charge of stopping them. In this game, criminals who get to escape from the prison successfully are bound to have a fun time exploring the city.

#5 - Welcome to Bloxburg

Players who have played The Sims will definitely enjoy playing this Roblox title. This is a simple life-simulation game that is great for beginners as well.

Since this is an open-world game, players can wander around the city, Bloxburg, and engage in various activities. Players can also earn in-game money by doing jobs.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.