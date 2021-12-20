5 best simulator games of 2021

Simulator games have their niche demands as the playstyle of focus as much as possible on recreating reality. Naturally, a large demographic of gamers often get bogged down by the realism part that prioritizes accuracy over fun. Having said that, simulators are the closest video games come to reality that makes them great choices for many.

2021 has been a mixed year for simulation games post the success of last year, where titles like Microsoft Flight Simulator and Crusader Kings 3 were launched globally. However, fans need not be too disappointed as the second half of 2021 has picked up the pace when it comes to the release of great simulator games.

Some of the simulator games that have been released in 2021 clearly stand out among its several competitors.

5) WRC 10 FIA World Rally

Developer/Publisher: Nacon

Platforms: Windows, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/X/S

Release date: September 2, 2021

The official video game of the World Rally Championships is the best simulator on the market that lets players get the feel of exactly what it's like to drive a rally car. The game features all 12 rounds of the 2021 WRC calendar and allows players to drive a variety of cars, from the classic to the modern era.

4) Railroads Online

Developer/Publisher: Stefan Keinberger

Platforms: Windows

Release date: October 1, 2021

Railroads Online is a physics-based open world train simulator where players can invest and create their own railtracks, drive trains and transport cargo. Railroads Online may be an indie game and in an early-access state, but the game has a lot of promise. A bunch of planned features make it one of the best simulator games in the coming future.

3) Farming Simulator 2022

Developer/Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: Windows, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/X/S, Stadia

Release date: November 22, 2021

The latest iternation of the hit agriculture simulator returns bigger and bolder than ever. Farming Simulator 2022 has more than 400 agricultural prodcuts from 100+ real life brands. Players can enjoy the realistic features of crop cultivation, raising animals and forestry.

2) F1 2021

Developer/Publisher: EA Sports

Platforms: Windows, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/X/S

Release date: July 16, 2021

F1 2021 is the latest iteration of the official FIA Formula One 2021 season. Developed by Codemasters, the game has a new story mode and features official tracks. The realistic simulator also has legendary drivers in the game, including the likes of Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost and Michael Schumacher.

1) Football Manager 2022

Developer/Publisher: Sports Interactive

Platforms: Windows, Switch, Xbox One/X/S, iOs, Android

Release date: November, 2021

Football Manager 2022 is the most realistic football/soccer management simulator out there. Over the years, Football Manager has built a solid reputation not only among its fans, but among professional footballers and managers as well. This year's release is arguably the most polished and realistic product Football Manager has to offer to all its fans and it's nothing short of a dreamland for a management freak.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion. Simulator games tackle different genres and are listed in no particular order below.

Edited by Danyal Arabi