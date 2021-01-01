5 best SMGs in Free Fire Elite Pass Season 32

Free Fire is a popular battle royale game on the mobile platform and has seen steady growth over the years. The game features a lot of special attributes that make it so distinctive from other battle royale games.

One such unique attribute is the Armory section and its weapon versatility. SMGs are the most lethal weapons in close-range combats, and there are seven SMGs currently in Free Fire.

This article lists some of the best such guns for players to use.

Also read: Free Fire: Three best characters in the game

Five most potent SMGs in Free Fire

Note: This list is not in any particular order. It is a generalized list of the best SMGs that can help players during matches in Free Fire.

#1 - CG15

Advertisement

CG15 (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The CG15 is very powerful and handy in close as well as mid-range assaults. It has a damage rate of 50 with a firing range of 71 and an accuracy of 60. The weapon also has AN excellent mobility stat of 63.

However, this weapon's only drawback is that it can hold only 20 rounds of bullets in one magazine.

#2 - MP5

MP5 (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The MP5 has an impressive damage rate of 48. It is a balanced weapon with a mobility of 66 and a magazine capacity of 48. The weapon's accuracy is 54, and this SMG also has an impressive fire rate of 76.

However, despite being one of the most balanced SMGs in Free Fire, this gun loses its effectiveness over long-range fights.

Advertisement

#3 - MP40

MP40 (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The MP40 is a close-range monstrosity with a maximum fire rate of 83 and a fire range and damage rate of 22 and 48, respectively. The MP40 is not effective in mid-range combats but is very stable and robust in close range fights.

The weapon also has a mobility of 63 and an initial magazine capacity of 20 rounds.

#4 - Vector

Vector (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The Vector is the latest addition to the SMG weapon class in Free Fire. It has a damage rate of 47, a rate of fire of 81, and a very agile movement speed of 69.

The gun has an Akimbo perk, which means two vectors can be wielded at the same time. It also has a quick reload speed of 62.

Advertisement

#5 - Thompson

Thompson (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The Thompson is also a viable weapon in the SMG class with damage 50 and a rate of fire of 77. It also has excellent mobility of 64 and a magazine capacity of 42.

The advantage of using this weapon is that it is equally threatening in mid-range as well as close range combats.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to someone else.