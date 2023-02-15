5 best sniper rifles in PUBG Mobile (February 2023)

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile, also known as PUBG Mobile, is a popular battle royale game that requires players to scavenge for weapons and supplies while eliminating other players to be the last ones standing.

Among the many weapons available in the game, sniper rifles are some of the most lethal and powerful, allowing players to take out enemies from very long distances.

This article will examine the five best sniper rifles in PUBG Mobile in 2023.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal opinions.

Mosin-Nagant, M24, and other lethal sniper rifles to loot in PUBG Mobile

1) AWM

The Arctic Warfare Magnum (AWM) is widely regarded as the most powerful sniper rifle in the game. It is a bolt-action sniper rifle that deals incredible damage. It can take out an enemy in one shot, regardless of whether they are wearing a Level 3 helmet.

However, the AWM can only be looted from airdrops or by killing enemies who own one, making it one of the rarest weapons in PUBG Mobile.

2) M24

The M24 is yet another highly effective bolt-action sniper rifle in PUBG Mobile. It has a slightly lower damage rating than the AWM, but it can still take out an enemy with a headshot or two. This rifle is more common than the AWM and can be found in loot crates or on the ground across the map.

The M24 is a versatile sniper rifle that can be effective at long and medium ranges. It has a faster rate of fire than other bolt-action rifles, making it easier to use in close-quarters combat. Additionally, it can be fitted with various attachments such as suppressors, extended mags, and scopes to enhance its performance.

3) SKS

SKS is a unique rifle in PUBG Mobile that falls between an Assault rifle and a full-fledged sniper. Two to three headshots are enough to knock down an enemy equipped with a helmet and armor. However, the stock SKS is a terrible weapon to handle. It's too heavy for an assault rifle as it lacks stability and has a high recoil.

Only after the scope and the right attachments does an SKS become an absolute monster on the battlefield. Another specialty of SKS is that it can be used in all circumstances, be it for close, mid, or long range.

While the gun has a slow fire rate, it can be counterintuitive to use it at close-range. However, the SKS makes up for its lack of fire rate through powerful bullets, wherein one headshot is enough to kill an enemy without any helmet or armor. So, pick up the gun only if you are confident handling it.

4) Mosin-Nagant

Mosin-Nagant is a relatively new addition to PUBG Mobile and has quickly become a fan favorite. It is a bolt-action sniper rifle with a slightly higher damage rating than the Kar98k and can take out an enemy with a single headshot. The rifle can be found on the ground or in loot crates.

The Mosin-Nagant has a unique reloading mechanism that requires the player to manually eject the spent cartridge and load a new round, making it slower to fire than other sniper rifles. However, it has a higher bullet velocity and damage rating than the Kar98k, making it a deadly choice for long-range engagements.

5) VSS

The VSS is a unique sniper rifle in PUBG Mobile and a suppressed rifle. The VSS fires subsonic ammunition, making it virtually silent and perfect for stealthy gameplay.

The VSS is a semi-automatic rifle with a moderate damage rating, capable of taking out an enemy with a few well-placed shots. Yes, you read it right. Handling the VSS is all about being very subtle with your fingers. This particular semi-automatic sniper rifle recoils a lot. However, if you get the hang of it, it can be converted into a lethal silent killer.

This highly common rifle spawns all across the map, so finding it is never an issue. The PUBG community is divided over the gun, and while some adore it, many gamers also have a bit of hatred.

Sniper rifles are some of the most powerful and deadly weapons in PUBG Mobile. Each sniper rifle has its own unique attributes and can be effective in different situations. The sniper rifles discussed herein are some of the best in the game as of 2023 and are highly recommended for players who prefer to take out their enemies from long distances.

