5 best Submachine guns in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is a massive contributor in the esports industry, and much of the title's success can be credited to the game's exclusive features. The arsenal of firearms is one such significant aspect of the game.

Under the Armory section of Free Fire, there are many types of weapons, with submachine guns being one of the most deadly options for close-range combat.

There are currently eight SMGs available in Free Fire, and this article looks at the five best choices among them.

Most potent SMGs in Free Fire in May 2021

1) MP40

The MP40 is a lethal weapon for close-range fights

The MP40, a close-range beast, has a high firing rate of 83, a damage rate of 48, and a firing range of 22. It might be ineffective in mid-range combat but is fantastic in close-range melee.

This weapon also has high mobility of 63 and 20-round initial magazine size, which users can expand by adding extended magazines.

#2 - P90

The P90 has a high fire rate of 75 and low recoil. This SMG also has the highest magazine size as compared to others in its class.

This firearm possesses a high damage rate of 48 and a magazine capacity of 50.

#3 - Thompson

The Thompson in Free Fire

With a damage rate of 50 and a rate of fire of 77, the Thompson is a decent option for players. It also has a large magazine size of 42 and agility of 64.

The best advantage of using this weapon is that it is equally lethal in mid-range and close-range fights.

#4 - Vector

Along with its high rate of fire of 81, Vector also has a very high movement speed of 69. It also has damage of 47 and an accuracy of 61.

One of the biggest merits of using this weapon is its Akimbo perk, where players can hold one Vector in each hand. Hence, it offers an effective damage rate in close-range fights.

#5 - MP5

The MP5 is one of the most stable SMG weapons

The MP5 has a decent damage rate of 48. It is a well-balanced firearm with 66 agility and 48 magazine capacity.

The weapon's accuracy is 54, and it also has a quick-firing rate of 76, making it one of the most stable SMG guns in Free Fire.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to someone else.

