Maro vs Chrono: Which Free Fire character is better for the Factory Challenge mode?

The Factory Challenge gameplay mode is one of the most sought-after custom room challenges in Free Fire.

Two players land on the Factory rooftop (a spot on the Bermuda map) in this challenge and battle with fists or melee weapons. They can choose any of the 39 Free Fire characters to play this mode.

This article compares Maro and Chrono to see who is the better choice for the Factory Challenge in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of Maro and Chrono in Free Fire

Maro

Maro in Free Fire

Ability: Falcon Fervor

Skill Type: Passive

Maro owns a passive ability, Falcon Fervor. At the minimum level (level 1), it boosts up to 5% damage over distance. The damage dealt on marked enemies is also raised by 1%.

At its maximum level (level 6), Falcon Fervor upgrades the damage over distance by 25%. Meantime, damage caused to marked opponents increases by 3.5%.

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Ability: Time Turner

Skill Type: Active

Chrono's active ability, known as TimeTurner, generates a force field that blocks 600 damage from opponents at its first level. While inside this force field, players can fire at enemies.

Their movement pace also improves by 5%, and the impacts last for three seconds and have a cooldown of 200 seconds.

Time Turner improves the player's movement speed by 15% at its optimum level (level 6). The effect lasts for eight seconds, with a 170-second cooldown.

Verdict: Who is better?

It is safe to say that Chrono is a better character for Free Fire's Factory Challenge because Maro's ability increases damage over distance, which is not beneficial for players in close-ranged 1v1 combat.

Chrono will be better as he offers increased movement speed during fistfights.

Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria.