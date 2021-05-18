How to get free Maro character in Free Fire through Falconer Top Up event

Maro was released in Free Fire along with Xayne in the OB27 World Series update. However, Maro was not accessible to players in-game.

Today, Garena launched a new special Top Up event through which players can get Maro for free. Like most characters in Free Fire, Maro has a special skill that can assist a player in defeating their enemies in a battle.

This article shares a step-by-step guide on how players can obtain the new Maro character from the Falconer Top Up event for free.

Getting the Maro character for free in Free Fire

As mentioned earlier, players can get the Maro character at no cost via the Falconer Top Up event. The event requires players to top up 200 diamonds. And as soon as they top up 200 diamonds from the store, users will be able to claim the Maro character for free.

Players can later use the topped-up diamonds for other in-game purchases.

The rewards and the number of diamonds players require for the Falconer Top Up event are listed below:

Maro Character - Top up 200 diamonds

Maro's Falconer Bundle - Top up 500 diamonds

Players can follow the steps given below to obtain Maro in Free Fire:

Step 1: Users must run Free Fire and click on the "Diamond" icon located at the top of the screen.

Click on the "Diamond" icon

Step 2: Several top-up options will appear, and players must select the required number of diamonds to purchase.

Choose the required number of diamonds to purchase

Step 3: Users should then tap on the "Calendar" icon present on the right-hand side of the lobby screen.

Click on the "Calendar" icon

Step 4: Next, players should navigate through the event section and click on the "Falconer Top Up" tab.

Falconer Top Up event section

Step 5: Users can tap the "Claim" button to obtain Maro.

Maro's ability in Free Fire

Maro in Free Fire

Maro possesses a passive ability called Falcon Fervor. This ability's base level (level 1) increases damage over distance by up to 5%. The damage dealt with tagged enemies is also increased by 1%.

Falcon Fervor, at its highest level (level 6), enhances the damage over distance by 25%. Meanwhile, damage done to marked enemies increases by 3.5%.

