DJ Alok vs Andrew: Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad mode?

Garena Free Fire is a mobile battle royale title that has a variety of exciting game modes.

The Clash Squad mode is one of the most popular arcade modes in the game. In this mode, two teams of four players each have to fight it out against each other in seven rounds. The squad that wins the most rounds will be declared the winner.

Players can use any Free Fire character for this mode as each one of them, except for the default characters, has a unique ability that will help them during the rounds.

This article compares two popular Free Fire characters, DJ Alok and Andrew, to determine who is a better choice for the Clash Squad mode in the game.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Andrew in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

Ability: Drop the Beat

Skill Type: Active

DJ Alok has an active ability known as Drop the Beat. At its base level, this ability generates a 5m aura that improves ally movement speed by 10% and recovers 5 HP/s for five seconds.

DJ Alok can be leveled up by using universal fragments. At its optimum level (level 6), Drop the Beat increases ally movement speed by 15% and recovers 5 HP/s for 10 seconds.

Andrew

Andrew in Free Fire

Ability: Armor Specialist

Skill Type: Passive

Andrew's passive ability is called Armor Specialist. This ability reduces vest durability loss by 2% at its base level.

At its optimum level (level 6), Andrew's ability decreases the vest durability loss by 12%.

Verdict: Who is better?

Andrew's passive ability can protect players by decreasing their vest durability loss during aggressive gameplay.

However, DJ Alok's ability improves movement speed and directly recovers HP, giving players an extra healing advantage during the short and intense combat situations of the Clash Squad mode.

Based on their abilities, DJ Alok is a better choice than Andrew for the Clash Squad mode.

Disclaimer: The choice of character in Free Fire is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

