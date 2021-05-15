Awakened Andrew character in Free Fire: Everything we know so far

Free Fire has an extensive collection of characters for players to choose from. Except for the default characters, each one of them has a special ability that players can use to their advantage on the virtual battleground.

The awakened version of Andrew was seen in the Free Fire beta version prior to the OB27 update, leading many players to believe that the character will arrive with the release of the patch.

However, Awakened Andrew is not yet available on Free Fire. This article takes a look at the upgraded version of Andrew and the character's possible release date in-game.

Awakened Andrew in Free Fire

Andrew in Free Fire

Andrew is one of the earliest characters in Free Fire. His ability decreases vest durability loss at its base level. At its maximum level, the ability can decrease vest durability loss by 12%.

However, in the OB27 Advance Server, players discovered that Andrew could be upgraded to unlock his Awakened form, Elite Andrew.

Awakened Andrew's ability

Awakened Andrew in Free Fire OB27 Advance Server (Image via SrikantaFF/ YouTube)

Ability: Wolf Pack

Skill Type: Passive

Awakened Andrew's passive ability is called Wolf Pack. The official description of his ability reads:

"Armor damage reduction boosted by 8%. An additional 0.15 damage reduction from every teammate carry this skill. "

Here are all the level upgrades for Awakened Andrew:

Wolf Pack Level 2: Increases the damage reduction to armor by 9%. Additional 0.15 damage reduction from each teammate who owns this skill.

Wolf Pack Level 3: Increases the damage reduction to armor by 10%. Additional 0.15 damage reduction from each teammate who owns this skill.

Wolf Pack Level 4: Increases the damage reduction to armor by 11%. Additional 0.15 damage reduction from each teammate who owns this skill.

Wolf Pack Level 5: Increases the damage reduction to armor by 12%. Additional 0.15 damage reduction from each teammate who owns this skill.

Wolf Pack Level 6: Increases the damage reduction to armor by 14%. Additional 0.15 damage reduction from each teammate who owns this skill.

Possible release date of Awakened Andrew in Free Fire

Tentative release date of Awaken Andrew (Image via Srikanta FF/ YouTube)

Though there has been no official release date for Awakened Andrew, popular Free Fire YouTuber Srikanta recently stated that players can expect the character by the end of May. The expected release date is May 29th.

Also read: Free Fire: Three best characters in the game