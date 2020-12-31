DJ Alok vs Andrew in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two characters

Free Fire is one of the most widely played battle royale titles across the world and is mostly popular due to the addition of special characters in the game.

The special characters in Free Fire assist players on the battleground. They have unique abilities that significantly enhance the performance of a player.

Andrew is one of the earliest characters introduced in the game, and DJ Alok is one of the most sought-after characters in Free Fire. The two characters possess special abilities.

This article compares the two characters to find out which one is better.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Hayato in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok has a versatile ability, Drop the Beat, which creates an aura of 5m that restores 5 HP/second for five seconds and boosts ally movement speed by 10%.

When the character is leveled up, his ability also enhances significantly. Once maximized to level 6, the 5m aura increases the ally movement speed by 15% and replenishes 5 HP for 10 seconds.

Andrew

As per his in-game description, Andrew was once a police officer. He has a passive ability called Armor Specialist, and at his initial level (level one), the vest durability loss is decreased by 2%.

He can also be maximized using character fragments, and at his highest potential, his vest durability loss is decreased by 12%.

Who is better?

Both DJ Alok and Andrew possess unique abilities. However, in terms of versatility, DJ Alok is a much better option than Andrew.

Andrew has the ability to increase the vest durability of the player and is only applicable for defensive purposes.

On the other hand, DJ Alok is much versatile while using his powers and is beneficial for both aggressive and passive players in Free Fire.

Hence, DJ Alok is always a better option than Andrew during any course of time.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.