How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 beta update global version: Step-by-step guide for official website method

PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down version of PUBG Mobile and was specifically made for players with low-end devices.

Developers usually offer a beta version of the game before releasing it on the global servers. They recently released the 0.20.0 beta which has several new features.

This article provides you with a step-by-step guide on how to download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 version from the official beta website.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are not advised to download these games)

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 beta update global version from the official beta website

Players only need to download the APK file to install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 beta update.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 beta update download link: Click here

The size of the APK file is 578 MB; so players must ensure that they have enough storage space on their Android device.

Step 1: Download the file from the link mentioned above.

Step 2: Enable the 'install from unknown source' option. Follow these steps to do so: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

(You can skip this step if already done.)

Step 3: Locate the file on your device and install it.

Step 4: After the installation process is over, you can try out the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 beta.

If players encounter any error message stating that ‘there was a problem parsing the package’, they should consider re-downloading the file and following the steps given above again.

