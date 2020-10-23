PUBG Mobile Lite sees the developers bring regular updates to the game to keep it fresh for the players. With the introduction of new features, there has been an influx in the number of users. As a result, many beginners look for ways to improve their gameplay. Having appropriate sensitivity plays a major role in doing so.

In this article, we provide the best sensitivity settings for beginners in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Best beginners' sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite

Camera sensitivity

This sensitivity is for the ‘Eye-button,’ which enables the users to look around while moving. It shouldn’t be on an extreme scale, but players can keep it at default as well.

Camera

The movement of the camera angle while the players are not scoping depends upon this sensitivity. It also comprises of the sensitivity of the various scopes in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Camera sensitivity:

No Scope: 110-115%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70%

2x Scope: 28-32%

3x Scope: 23-27%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 18-22%

6x Scope: 13-17%

8x Scope: 9-12%

ADS

‘Aim-down sight’ or ADS is one of the most important sensitivities in the game. It comes into play when players are shooting and plays a major role in recoil control and crosshair movement.

Users can also keep it similar to the camera settings.

ADS sensitivity:

No Scope: 110-120%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 70-75%

2x Scope: 25-30%

3x Scope: 20-24%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 17-19%

6x Scope: 14-16%

8x Scope: 9-11%

Sensitivity settings are a matter of preference and vary from user to user. Players must note that copying the exact settings of others won't yield any benefits. They can take the settings mentioned above as a base and alter them based on their preferences, playing style, device, layout, and more.

Also, they shouldn't change the sensitivity settings regularly. Also, these are non-gyroscope sensitivity settings. Beginners are never recommended to use gyroscope as it is quite challenging to master.

