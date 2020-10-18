With the increasing popularity of the battle royale genre, games like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, and PUBG Mobile Lite have emerged as the frontrunners. They have managed to garner a cult following due to the constant updates that are rolled out by their developers.

The low device requirements of PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire might be one of the reasons behind their increasing popularity as not all gamers own a high-end smartphone.

Many users tend to compare the games on the basis of their graphics and features. This article compares the graphics of PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire and analyzes which one is better for 2 GB RAM Android devices.

PUBG Mobile Lite vs. Free Fire: Which game has better graphics for 2 GB RAM Android devices?

When we take a look at the graphics of both the games, PUBG Mobile Lite provides a more realistic sight of the battlefield as it functions on the Unreal Engine 4. On the other hand, Free Fire has a little cartoonish graphics but offers fluid gameplay.

It comes to a matter of preference for the users to determine which game has better graphics. If one wants a more realistic experience, PUBG Mobile Lite is the go-to game for them. However, if they desire to enjoy animated visuals, then Free Fire is the better option.

Apart from the graphics, Free Fire offers users with several unique aspects like characters and pets with special abilities. In contrast, PUBG Mobile lite has a vast arsenal of weapons for the players to fend off the foes.

Both the games stand their ground quite well and are insanely popular on the mobile platform. In the end, they provide the users with an immersive battle royale experience, and the final choice is totally up to the users.

Note: This article is a reflection of the writer's opinions, and what may seem right to one person may not be so to another.