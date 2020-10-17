What is the Free Fire partner program? All you need to know about how Garena is engaging the game's influencers

Garena Free Fire has grown enormously over the last few years. This game's mass popularity has provided players with several career options like content creation, casting, and more.

The developers have also announced a partnership program for users who aspire to do work related to this battle royale title. It bears several benefits for them, and in this article, we discuss what this partnership program is about.

(Note: It is important to note that the Partnership Program is only for users from Indonesia)

Everything known about the Free Fire Partnership Program

Free Fire has launched a Partnership Program, which aids users in pursuing work related to this game. As mentioned earlier, there are several benefits provided to the official partners, like:

Sign-up rewards Giveaways Official promotion Event invites Streaming equipment

Interested gamers hailing from Indonesia have to fill in a Google Form, which will be reviewed by the Team of Garena Free Fire. Gamers can access the form on the official website or by clicking here.

Terms and conditions

Here are the Terms and Conditions of the Partnership Program, as mentioned on the official website.

#1 Categories that can join the Free Fire Partnership Program

Content Creator/YouTuber

Cosplayer

Caster

Social Media Channels (IG, FB, Etc)

And others

#2 Requirements for Becoming a Partner

At least 80% of the content from the YouTube Channel contains Free Fire content

Have at least 10,000 subscribers

All registrants will be reviewed again by the Garena Free Fire team

Benefits will be given per the development of the channel with the assessment that will be carried out by the Garena Free Fire Team

