With the rise in popularity of the Battle Royale genre on the mobile platform, games like PUBG Mobile Lite and Garena Free Fire have become some of the most famous options. Both of them have enormous player bases that play regularly.

Not every gamer can purchase a high-end device for playing games. Hence, they tend to compare PUBG Mobile lite and Free Fire to know which one provides better performance on a mid-range device.

In this article, we look at the features of both the titles and evaluate which one is better for a mid-range device.

PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Which game is better for mid-range smartphones?

One of the most exciting aspects of Free Fire is its characters. The game currently offers 33 different characters with unique abilities that aid the players to fend off against enemies. Also, there are over 10 pets with special skills.

On the other hand, PUBG Mobile lite provides users with a vast arsenal of weapons to utilize on the battlefield. PUBG Mobile lite runs on Unreal Engine 4, hence has incredible graphics. In contrast, Free Fire’s graphics are a bit cartoonish.

Another difference between them is the number of players in a BR match. PUBG Mobile lite features 60 users diving onto an island, while Free Fire calls for quick-paced action with 50 players. But, Free Fire has one more map compared to PUBG Mobile lite.

Advertisement

Both of them run quite fluidly on a mid-range smartphone; hence choosing between them is subjective and depends on the players.

If players wish to have a unique BR experience with characters, then Free Fire should be the go-to game for them. But if they prefer to play a game with realistic graphics, then PUBG Mobile lite would be a better choice.

There are several other factors and features as well that could be determined by the choice of players.

Note: This article is a reflection of the writer’s opinions, and what may seem right to one person may not be so to another.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Which game has better graphics for 2 GB RAM Android devices?