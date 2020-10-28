PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.20.0 beta update: Release date and size revealed

The new 0.20.0 beta update has arrived in the PUBG Mobile Lite global version. As always, you can download the latest beta version to try out the new features which have been incorporated in the beta version before it hits the global servers.

However, since it is the beta version of the game, it might have some bugs and glitches but they will be fixed before the global update. You are advised to report these bugs and glitches.

In this article, we will provide you with the details of the 0.20.0 update in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Release date and size of PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.20.0 beta update revealed

The PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.20.0 beta update arrived on 28th October 2020 and brought several changes to the game. The beta can be downloaded using the APK file or via an in-game update if you already have any of the older ones installed on your device.

If you are downloading the 0.20.0 beta using the APK file, its size will be around 578 MB. Meanwhile, if you are downloading it via an in-game update, the size might vary depending on your device and the beta you have previously installed on your device.

Follow the steps given below to download the update in the game:

Step 1: Open the beta version of the game which was previously installed.

Step 2: A pop-up will automatically appear, prompting you to update the game to the latest version.

Step 3: Click on the update button. The download process will begin.

In-game update

Step 4: After the download and installation processes are complete, you can enjoy trying out the latest features.

