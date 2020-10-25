PUBG Mobile Lite is the streamlined version of the renowned battle royale game PUBG Mobile, and is just as popular as the original title. The 0.19.0 update arrived about a month back and brought in the 'Survive Till Dawn' mode, which was liked by the players in general.

If you haven't updated your game, you can do it via the Google Play Store or stores like TapTap. You can also update the game using the APK and OBB files, which you can download from the official website.

In this article, we will provide you a step by step guide to download and play PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.19.0 using the APK file.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are not advised to download the games)

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.19.0 update: APK download link and a step-by-step guide

Follow the steps given below to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.19.0 using APK file:

Step 1: Visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite. You can also click this link to visit the website.

Step 2: Press the download button present on the top right corner and select the APK download option.

Step 3: Download will begin. After it is complete, enable the 'Install from Unknown Source' option in your device's settings, if you haven't previously enabled it.

Step 4: Uninstall PUBG Mobile Lite if you had the older version installed on your device.

Step 5: Locate and Install the APK file.

After this process is complete, you can enjoy playing the PUBG Mobile Lite global 0.19.0 version. The APK file's size is 566 MB, so you have to ensure there is sufficient storage space available on your device.

