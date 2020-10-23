PUBG Mobile Lite is a toned-down version of the PUBG Mobile game. The title is designed specifically for users who have low-end devices, and desire to get a PUBG Mobile battle royale experience on their smartphones. One of the best modes to improve your skills and aim is TDM, or Team Deathmatch mode. Players can choose from a variety of weapons to master in this mode. Through this article, we have discuss the five best guns to use while playing the 4v4 TDM in PUBG Mobile Lite.

5 Best guns for 4v4 TDM in PUBG Mobile Lite:

#1 M416:

M416 assault rifle in TDM

As far as Team Deathmatch Mode goes, the best weapon is undoubtedly the M416 assault rifle. It is one of the strongest options, as it is renowned for its stability and low recoil. Moreover, its reload time is also very efficient, which makes it a perfect weapon for close combat. The main downside of the M416 rifle is its low hit damage. It uses 5.56mm ammunition and has room for four attachments to improve agility.

#2 AKM:

AKM in TDM PUBG Mobile Lite (Image credits: Zilliongamer.com)

The AKM assault rifle is the best non-airdrop weapon in terms of hit damage. In TDM mode, most of the fights occur in short-range, and with AKM's damage, players can take out their opponents with ease. It uses 7.62mm ammunition, but has space for only two attachments.

#3 Micro UZi:

Micro UZI in PUBG Mobile Lite TDM mode

The Micro UZI is the best SMG in the game, as it deals explosive damage in close encounters. It offers the best hip-fire capability among all the weapons, and also boasts a great rate of fire. This gun, which uses 9mm ammunition, is probably the way to go if an SMG is your weapon of choice.

#4 Beryl M762:

Beryl M762 in PUBG Mobile Lite TDM mode

The best alternative for the AKM in TDM mode is the Beryl M762 assault rifle. The gun uses 7.62mm ammunition, and has a solid rate of fire. It has three attachment slots, and is more stable than an AKM rifle in terms of recoil control. The Beryl M762 is a strong weapon for close combat battles, especially in TDM mode.

#5 Vector:

Vector in PUBG Mobile Lite TDM mode (Image credits: Zilliongamer.com)

The Vector, like the UZI, uses 9mm ammunition and has an impressive fire rate for any close encounter. The gun is most suitable for TDM mode and will help your win most of the 1v1 situations.

