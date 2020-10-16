PUBG Mobile: Top 5 possible flare gun locations on the Erangel 2.0 map

PUBG Mobile is well known for its interesting elements and engaging dynamics, which keep players stuck to their smartphone screens. This includes a wide range of guns, throwables, healing items, and flare guns. The flare gun is used to call a personal airdrop in the game. In this article, we discuss the top 5 possible flare gun locations on the Erangel 2.0 map in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: Top 5 possible flare gun locations on the Erangel 2.0:

#1 Pochinki:

Top 5 possible flare gun locations on the Erangel 2.0 map

The location with the highest probability of finding a flare gun on the Erangel 2.0 map is the Pochinki area. The city comes under the tag of a high loot area, and is the best hot drop in the game. There will almost always be 5-6 enemy squads landing here in every match.

#2 Novorepnoye:

Top 5 possible flare gun locations on the Erangel 2.0 map (Image credits: Zilliongamer.com)

Novorepnoye is another location where you have a high probability of getting a flare gun. Players can easily spot flare guns lying on the containers, or in the city near it. But, you need to be careful of enemy players camping, after firing the flare and crossing the bridge to get to the other island of the map.

#3 Mylta Power and Factory:

Top 5 possible flare gun locations on the Erangel 2.0 map

Mylta Power and factory are another great area to explore and get a flare gun for yourself. A flare drop also guarantees players a level 3 helmet and vest. In Erangel 2.0, Mylta Power is one of the major areas that has been revamped since the latest update to the map.

#4 Georgopol City:

Top 5 possible flare gun locations on the Erangel 2.0 map(Image credits: Zilliongamer.com)

If you want to get the best weapons, as well as a flare gun too, there is no better place than Georgopol city, near the Georgopol containers. The area has very high-quality loot, and players tend to often find up to 2 flare guns here.

#5 Sosnovka Military Base:

PUBG Mobile:Top 5 possible flare gun locations on Erangel 2.0(Image credits: Zilliongamer.com)

The last place where most players find a flare gun in PUBG Mobile is the Sosnovka Military Base. The area does come under the high-risk category, as many squads love to land here to get their hands on some quick kills as well as good loot.

