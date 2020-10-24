Different game modes in PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite is specifically targeted and optimized for players who don't have a smartphone with high-end specifications, like 4 GB or 6 GB RAM, or quality processors. The maps are smaller, and a player experiences much faster-paced gameplay.

PUBG Mobile Lite is popular among a vast section of the players who cannot play PUBG Mobile smoothly on their devices. There are slight changes in this version, including less weapon damage and limited graphics.

In this article, we discuss the various modes in PUBG Mobile Lite

Battle royale mode

Classic game mode in PUBG Mobile Lite

The real battle royale experience is available in the classic BR matches of this title. PUBG Mobile Lite has two classic maps, Varenga and Golden Woods, and both provide beautiful dynamics and graphics.

The size of both maps is relatively smaller than those in PUBG Mobile. Also, Golden Woods gets unlocked once a player reaches experience level 5.

Arcade mode

Advertisement

Arcade game mode in PUBG Mobile Lite

Another game mode in PUBG Mobile Lite is the Arcade mode, where a player gets the option to play four to five modes — Arcade mode, War mode, Payload 2.0 mode, TDM mode, and War-RPG.

Also read: The major differences between PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite

These matches are a great stress reliever as players respawn endlessly. They also help the players to sharpen their skills, like reflexes and close encounters.

Other modes

Infection game mode in PUBG Mobile Lite

The new Infection mode and Payload 2.0 mode were announced a few days ago by the developers, with the former now available for players. It includes many modified vehicles like an upgraded Buggy, a Dacia with machine guns, and more.

Advertisement

The Infection mode is based on zombies and will be available very soon for players to enjoy.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.

Note: This article is for beginners, and while it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods!