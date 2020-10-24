The major differences between PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are the leading names in the battle royale category. PUBG Mobile is the higher version of the game with better graphics and more modes to play. Hence, the lite version was introduced for players with not so good devices with less RAM and storage.

In this article, we discuss all the key differences between PUBG and PUBG Mobile Lite.

Major differences between PUBG and PUBG Mobile Lite:

#1 Graphics:

Graphic settings

PUBG has much better graphics quality than the PUBG Mobile Lite. The smaller version is designed to run smoothly on devices with 1GB or 2GB RAM smartphones. In PUBG Mobile, players can select up to HDR or Ultra HD graphics, which looks close to real.

#2 Size:

Storage differences (Image credits: Beebom.com)

PUBG Mobile has a bigger size compared to its Lite version. PUBG Mobile covers an overall size of 2GB and requires more space on your smartphone memory. PUBG Mobile Lite is approximately 800mb to 1GB and requires lesser memory on a user's device.

#3 Weapon Damage:

Weapons damage

Another crucial difference which differs PUBG Mobile from its lite variant is the weapon damage. PUBG Mobile Lite weapons deal with slightly less damage. Most of the assault rifles have less hit damage in the game's lite version to give players more time to shoot.

#4 Maps:

Maps and modes

PUBG Mobile has five classic maps: Erangel 2.0, Sanhok, Miramar, Viknedi, and Livik. There are also various arcade and arena modes for players to play. In PUBG Mobile Lite, there are only two classic maps and fewer arcade matches.

#5 Which is better for low-end devices?

Which version is better

For users with low-end devices, we recommend the lite version. It requires lesser resources and memory on a device. PUBG Mobile is the higher version of the game with better quality graphics and requires at least 4GB RAM to run smoothly along with a stable processor.

