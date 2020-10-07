PUBG Mobile is a renowned battle royale game available on Android as well as iOS platforms. The game has high-quality graphics and engaging dynamics, which keeps players engaged.

PUBG Mobile provides its players with a large variety of weapons. These include assault rifles, SMGs, Sniper rifles, and LMGs. In this article, we look at the DP-28 LMG's map location, damage, and much more in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: DP-28 map location, damage, and more

Map Location:

The DP-28 is a light machine gun found in PUBG Mobile. It is one of the best mid-range weapons available in the game. It has noteworthy stability and high hit damage, both of which make it ideal for gaining quick knockdowns. A player can only equip the DP-28 in the Erangel 2.0 and Livik maps.

Damage Statistics:

The DP-28 LMG deals more damage than any assault rifle in the game. Its single shot damage to an enemy player is 51HP. It has a slow rate of fire, and is hence not a very suitable weapon for close-range combat in the game. But, with its 47 bullet mag, it is capable of taking down two, or even three enemy players in a continuous spray of bullets. Another drawback of the DP-28 is its long reload period, which can sometimes prove to be extremely costly.

Players can make the best use of this weapon in mid-range and long-range gunfights because of its extraordinary stability. It has a tripod stand that is automatically utilised when proned, thereby improves the weapon's stability by a significant amount.

Recoil and Attachments:

The DP-28 LMG has pretty low recoil when compared to some of the other weapons in the game. Its high hit damage and large bullet capacity are its biggest selling points. Players can use this weapon as a secondary option during long-range battles as well.

The gun does not allow any attachments, and can only be used in its standard form.

