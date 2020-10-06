PUBG Mobile: M416 map location, damage, and more

PUBG Mobile has become one of the top battle royale games on all app stores since its launch. This title comes with smooth HD-quality graphics and challenging modes to play.

A player can also pick from a variety of weapons and other in-game items to get the Chicken Dinner tag. In this article, we discuss details about the M416 Assault Rifle in this game.

PUBG Mobile: A detailed look at the M416 Assault Rifle

Map location

The M416 is widely-used by PUBG Mobile players across the globe as their primary as well as secondary weapon. A gamer can equip this assault rifle in all maps of the game, including Erangel 2.0, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi, and Livik (beta).

All these maps have an equal spawn rate for this weapon, and a player can get his/her hands on it just a few minutes after landing.

Damage statistics

M416's damage stats in PUBG Mobile

The M416 deals an average hit damage of 41 in PUBG Mobile. This weapon uses the 5.56mm ammunition and has a great fire rate. A player can use this firearm in close-range combat as well as in mid and long-range gunfights.

This gun has excellent stability and is a perfect choice of weapon for a player who has just started playing the game.

Recoil and attachments:

The M416 has less recoil among all assault rifles available in PUBG Mobile. A player can use up to four attachments in this assault rifle, including a muzzle, grip, a magazine slot, and a tact stock.

Here are the best attachments for the M416 to increase its stability:

Muzzle: Compensator (to decrease recoil)

Compensator (to decrease recoil) Grip: Half grip/Angled Foregrip (best for mid and long-range sprays)

Half grip/Angled Foregrip (best for mid and long-range sprays) Magazine: Extended Quickdraw

Extended Quickdraw Stock: Tact Stock

This weapon supports only single and automatic modes of fire in PUBG Mobile. The best scopes for the M416 are red dot sight (for close-range) and 4x scope (for mid-range).

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.