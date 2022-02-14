5 best Tower skins in Clash Royale in 2022

Clash Royale is a multiplayer battle game in which players use cards to attack enemy towers in order to gain stars and win fights. Though cards are the most significant aspect of the game because they can be used for both attacking and defense, King Tower and Archer Towers are equally important because they defend against opposing cards.

Various King Tower skins can be obtained by purchasing Pass Royale or spending Gold in the shop. In this article, we will discuss the five best King Tower skins in Clash Royale.

Top 5 King Tower skins in Clash Royale

5) Thermal Baths

The Thermal Baths King Tower skin was released in Season 23, "Golden Dragon Spa." It transforms the King Tower into a brown-colored tower with red ribbons and lava flowing. The color of Archers and the King are also changed to red.

4) Birthday Card

The tower is converted into a large blue and red colored castle in one of the most stunning King Tower skins in Clash Royale. It features a little firework next to the King at the top. The skin was introduced in May 2021 as part of Season 21's "Birthday Royale." On the back of the Archer Towers, there are two large firecrackers.

3) Frozen Tower

One of the most beloved King Tower skins transforms the Tower into a massive ice fortress. At the top, there is snow near the King. In January 2021, as part of Season 19's "Stay Cool," this skin was released as Pass Royale exclusive skin.

2) Party Hut

It was one of the first few Pass Royale-exclusive skins to be a part of the game. The King Tower is transformed into a dazzling tower with a chain of lights and two large horns. As part of Season 5's "Giant Goblin Fest," this was released in November 2019.

1) Kitchen Tower

Kitchen Tower is one of the most recent King Tower skins, and it turns the tower into a giant hot pot that's kept over lava. This skin, which was launched in November 2021 as a Pass Royale exclusive skin as part of Season 27 "Executioner's Kitchen," depicts the player's ferocity in 1v1 and 2v2 battles.

