5 best video games with animal protagonists that you need to try out

Video games, for the most part, tend to feature human protagonists who are either regular homo sapiens or genetically modified freaks with superpowers. This trend is often overused, creating a similar experience, no matter which title you play. To avoid this, developers occasionally introduce animal protagonists instead of having to create depth in the player's appearance and moveset.

This changes a video game's dynamics, giving players something different to work with. Most titles like Donkey Kong and Sonic let you play as animals, allowing you to experience a new moveset and narrative that wouldn't be possible with a human protagonist.

That said, this article covers the five best video games with animal protagonists you should check out.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions and the entries are arranged in no particular order.

1) Stray

Stray was one of the best indie video games of 2022 (Image via Annapurna Interactive)

Stray was one of the biggest indie games to be released in 2022, quickly gaining popularity because of its protagonist, a cute orange cat. This platformer is set in a post-apocalyptic world where robots have taken over after the extinction of humans. The game was praised for its impressive visuals and narrative of poverty-stricken robots struggling to live in a world without a sun.

Developer: BlueTwelve Studio

BlueTwelve Studio Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, macOS, and Nintendo Switch

2) Humanity

Humanity is an indie video game (Image via Enhance Games)

Humanity is a puzzle platformer that was made available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers on day one of its release in 2023. Playing as a dog guiding humans to a light source, the game starts off simple but gets more difficult with each level. Each level introduces new challenges and gameplay mechanics, such as teleportation, direction changing, and jumping to solve various puzzles.

Developer: Enhance, THA Limited

Enhance, THA Limited Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S

3) Black Myth Wukong

You play as Son Wukong (Image via GameScience)

Inspired by Chinese mythology, Black Myth Wukong is one of the most hyped video games of 2024. It revolves around the Monkey King from the novel Journey to the West and sees you fight various known and unknown characters from the mythos, as you seek your true destiny. Black Myth Wukong is a Souls-like title and features extensive ARPG gameplay mechanics.

Developer: GameScience

GameScience Platforms: PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S

4) Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

Crash Bandicoot 4 is one of the most difficult platforming video games ever made (Image via Activision)

The Crash Bandicoot franchise has remained popular since being introduced in the late 90s on the original PlayStation. Among the best platformers, the Crash video games see you play as a Bandicoot trying to stop Doctor Neo Cortex's evil plans. Crash Bandicoot 4 was the most recent entry in the franchise, featuring some very difficult levels and game modes, such as time trails and Crate combo.

Developer: Toys for Bob, Beenox, Iron Galaxy, Hardsuit Labs, Inc., and Activision Shanghai

Toys for Bob, Beenox, Iron Galaxy, Hardsuit Labs, Inc., and Activision Shanghai Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows

5) Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers is one of the most underrated games of the franchise (Image via SEGA)

Sonic Frontiers was released in 2022, letting players take on the role of the beloved blue hedgehog. Sonic is one of the most popular video game franchises with dozens of titles introduced over the past two decades. Sonic Frontiers features a rich open world to explore, as Sonic looks for Chaos Emarlds to return to his friends and escape the Starfall island.

Developer: Sonic Team

Sonic Team Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S

