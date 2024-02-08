5 best ways to get a free Clash Royale Pass Royale

Alongside a new Valentine Explosive season, Supercell has released a fresh Clash Royale Pass Royale. For those unaware, the new season has brought various additions to the game, including Clash Royale Bomber Evolution, Wall Breaker Evolution, and Second Evolution Slot. To unlock these additions in the title, players would need Evo or Wild Shards, easily acquired via a Gold or Diamond Pass for Pass Royale.

A Gold Pass for Clash Royale Pass Royale is priced at 495 INR, whereas a Diamond Pass is priced at 990 INR. These premium subscriptions are keys to obtaining exclusive perks, extra progression, clan gifts, and many unique cosmetics.

Since the new season has brought two new Evolution Cards and a Second Evolution Slot, acquiring Shards in Clash Royale will become an imperative task, and purchasing the pass would definitely make it easy.

For those who aren't willing to spend their money on purchasing this premium subscription, there are numerous ways by which one can claim it for free, and this article will list some of them.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Get Clash Royale Pass Royale for free

1) Google Play Store

Collect Play Points (Image via Google Play Store)

Collecting Play Points in the Google Play Store is one of the most convenient ways to get free items in any title, and Clash Royale is no exception. This digital store assigns users tasks that must be completed within a certain number of days, such as installing an application and using it for a few days to eventually submit a review based on the user's experience.

Completing these tasks yields Play Points that can be either cashed out or redeemed with the Clash Royale Pass Royale. However, while finishing these exercises, players must stay cautious, as some applications that the Google Play Store asks users to install can contain money wagering or be addictive.

2) Google Opinion Rewards

Collect Google Play Credits (Image via Google Play Store)

Like the Google Play Store, Google Opinion Rewards also features in-app tokens called Google Play Credits. Users can collect these rewards by participating in quick and simple surveys that the application frequently conducts. Moreover, after visiting a famous place, users can write a review based on their experience in the application.

Completing such tasks yields Google Play Credits that can be cashed out and used to purchase the Clash Royale Pass Royale.

3) Redeem codes

Many players prefer getting freebies using redeem codes, as it's the safest and hassle-free way to acquire free items. Although finding them isn't easy, one must watch out for them on the internet and, once found, copy-paste them to the title's official website and claim the rewards.

If players get lucky, these rewards can include a Diamond Pass for the Pass Royale.

4) Social gaming platforms

Tons of applications are available that feature online multiplayer games, winning in which yields in-app tokens. Also, installing these applications by a link provided by a YouTuber yields extra rewards or in-app currencies.

Increase these tokens by playing more games or finishing designated challenges in the applications, and after reaching a certain threshold, users can cash them out and purchase the Clash Royale Pass Royale.

It's worth mentioning that since these applications feature money-wagering mechanics, there's a probability that users can lose their real money on them. Accordingly, they are more likely to be addictive, so players must stay cautious.

5) Google Play Games offers

Players can use Google Play Games to acquire a free Clash Royale Pass Royale. It frequently introduces offers and freebies that offer players precious items at astoundingly discounted prices.

Recently, the application announced 830 INR off on the first purchase made in any title, and many players made the most of it by buying the Pass Royale in Clash Royale. Although this offer has expired, watch out for more of them, as the Google Play Games can release them in the future.

