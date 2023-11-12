5 biggest faceless Twitch streamers

Faceless streamers are not a recent phenomenon. When talking about any Twitch streamer, one generally remembers them by their appearance. However, some have left a lasting impression on their audience even without revealing their identities. These streamers rely on their unique personalities, exceptional gaming skills, and engaging content to captivate their audience.

By focusing on their gameplay, witty commentary, and interactive chat interactions, they create a strong connection with their viewers that goes beyond physical appearance. This ability to leave a lasting impression solely through their content showcases the power of personality and talent in the world of streaming.

That said, here are five such faceless Twitch streamers that have captivated audiences.

Five most prominent faceless Twitch streamers

1) CantaPerMe

CantaPerMe is a no-mic faceless Twitch streamer hosting content mostly focused on the Capcom series, Monster Hunter, with Monster Hunter: World, in particular. Their second most commonly played game is Genshin Impact, with over 1,000 hours of gameplay.

The streamer's lack of a face cam or a microphone has not stopped them from building an engaging community surrounding their channel, with peak concurrent viewership on their streams reaching nearly 15,000.

CantaPerMe's community is strong as ever, with over 75,000 followers to their name and a loyal fanbase that keeps coming back to watch their streams on Twitch.

2) Futives

Daniel "Futives" is a faceless Twitch streamer known for his comprehensive coverage of the Call of Duty series, having dedicated 77% of his total stream time to the franchise. He has streamed a total of 3,251 hours and is thoroughly experienced with the game's iterations.

He is known for his classic Call of Duty voice-over-comms gameplay with his friends, bringing a nostalgic COD experience to the newer titles. Even though his streams are faceless, Daniel attracts approximately 105,000 viewer hours per month.

He has a strong following on Twitch, with 356,000 followers and an average of around 1,000 viewers per stream.

3) dunlol

Twitch streamer dunlol is an esports professional specializing in League of Legends gameplay. He has streamed for a total of 5,800 hours and has earned over 58,000 followers on the platform.

With the channel being League of Legends exclusive and the lack of a face cam in the streams, fans of the title can expect consistent and no-nonsense gameplay from the streamer. His resonance with the LoL community can be seen through the staggering 1.7 million hours that have been watched by his viewers.

4) Lirik

One of the biggest faceless content creators on this list, Saqib "Lirik" has streamed for a total of 14,000 hours, with over 2.95 million followers on the platform. He averages around 21,000 viewers on his livestreams, playing various games, such as the recently released Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Half Sword, and Alan Wake II. The streamer is watched for approximately 740,000 hours weekly.

The streamer engages his audience through his ever-energetic personality, with hardly any silent moments while streaming. He makes up for his no-cam gameplay through the extensive use of witty commentary, making him a must-watch no-cam streamer.

5) MythyMoo

MythyMoo has found his place as a prominent faceless content creator within the Smite community, providing over 500 hours of consistent streaming on the game. His quality content has earned him over 77,000 followers on the platform, with his viewers watching him for around 306,000 hours.

His content is not only limited to Smite gameplay, however, as he has also covered Pokemon titles in some of his streams. The streamer also has a YouTube channel with 605,000 subscribers, where he uploads gameplay from a variety of games, such as Elden Ring and Persona 5.