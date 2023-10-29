5 biggest Spanish Twitch streamers of 2023

Spanish Twitch streamers attract a significant portion of Twitch's viewer base from various countries around the globe. It is the second most prominent language on the platform, right after English. Moreover, Spanish speakers form more than ten percent of the total Twitch audience. The wide variety of streaming content hosted by Spanish streamers cumulates millions of views and hours watched. There are myriad famous streamers like Ibai and Auronplay who stream exclusively in the language.

This article will focus on the five biggest Spanish streamers in 2023, ranked based on average concurrent viewers, total followers, total views, and total stream time.

Top five Spanish streamers ranked in 2023

5) xCry

xCry is the fifth biggest streamer on the platform. (Image via cry_thereal/Instagram)

Eduard "xCry" is currently the fifth-biggest Spanish streamer on the platform. He currently boasts an impressive 2.35 million followers and has accrued over 8.2 million total views on his channel. His Twitch content draws an average of approximately 100,000 viewers.

He is popular for his Just Chatting content, which consists of him reacting to various videos on the internet. The streamer occasionally delves into Minecraft as well, having broadcast more than 300 hours of the game on his channel. Likewise, he streams nearly 20 hours every week, making him a consistent content creator.

4) Illojuan

Juan has the fourth biggest Spanish channel on Twitch. (Image via illojuan/Instagram)

Juan "Illojuan" is a 29-year-old Twitch streamer who live streams exclusively in Espanol. He is currently the fourth-largest Spanish content creator, with a staggering following of 3.7 million and over 72 million views. Furthermore, he is a variety streamer, with his streams spanning various categories such as Just Chatting, Minecraft, Fortnite, DayZ, Rust, etc.

He has broadcast more than 6,000 hours of material. Fans are attracted to the sheer variety of his content, providing a steady flow of entertainment covering various interests. Illojuan's energetic and engaging personality also adds to the appeal of his streams, with him averaging 41,000+ viewers.

3) auronplay

Auronplay is the second most followed individual on Twitch. (Image via auronplay/Instagram)

Raúl "auronplay" is currently ranked as the third most prominent Twitch streamer based on his massive 15.7 million followers, second highest on the entire platform after Richard "Ninja." With an impressive 339 million hours watched and 263 million views, it's clear that his content resonates with a wide audience.

He averages an impressive approximately 47,000 viewers, showcasing his ability to captivate and engage his audience. Raúl mostly plays Minecraft, which forms 27 percent of his total stream time distribution, and Just Chatting content, which constitutes another 25 percent.

His third most broadcast video game is Grand Theft Auto V, with 700+ hours on record. However, he is no stranger to controversy, with him landing in trouble due to allegations of gr**ming a minor.

2) Ibai

Ibai holds the record for the highest number of concurrent viewers on the platform. (Image via ibaillanos/Instagram)

Ibai is one of the biggest names in the community, being the second-largest Spanish content creator. His Just Chatting broadcasts and League of Legends gameplay make up over fifty percent of his total stream time. He is noteworthy for being the third most followed on the platform, with 15.2 million followers, right behind auronplay.

He, however, has a higher view count of 359 million and 386 million hours watched. Ibai also holds the record for achieving the highest concurrent peak of nearly 3.5 million viewers in one of his streams.

Streaming four days a week, he is joined by an average of 57,000+ viewers for each livestream. He also has a YouTube channel boasting over 10 million subscribers.

Ibai is also famous for his esports endeavors, becoming a co-owner of the Esports team KOI. His passion for competitive gaming has earned him a dedicated fan base within the esports community. Additionally, Ibai often collaborates with other popular streamers and content creators, further expanding his reach and influence in the online gaming industry.

1) Kings League

Kings League is the number one Espanol channel on the platform. (Image via kingsleague/Instagram)

Kings League is a seven-a-side football league based in Barcelona established in 2022 by Gerard Piqué in collaboration with other internet celebrities. Seven-a-side football is a variation of the classic game but with seven players in each team, as the name suggests.

The league's official Twitch channel is followed by a relatively smaller number of 2.9 million. However, it has the highest average number of viewers among the other channels on the list, amounting to nearly 80,000 viewers. The all-time peak viewers of the channel grossed over a million, showcasing the reach this league has over the Spanish-speaking diaspora.

Having 4.69 million hours watched with only 546 hours of total stream time, Kings League is definitely prominent among the population. It is one of the fastest-growing Espanol channels, with 22,000+ followers joining with each stream. The combination of the above factors, along with its rapid growth, makes Kings League the biggest Spanish channel on the platform.