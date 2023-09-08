Gerard Pique names his dream seven-a-side Kings League team, does Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo make it? 

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were among the superstars named by Gerard Pique in his dream seven-a-side Kings League team.

Pique was a guest on The Club podcast and he discussed his new seven-a-side football league 'Kings League' which he established last year. It pits football personalities and social media stars against one another and is growing in prominence.

The Barcelona legend revealed the seven stars that would make up his ideal seven-a-side team in the Kings League. He chose Iker Casillas in goal with Rio Ferdinand and Carlos Puyol in defense, stating:

"The keeper would be Iker Casillas and the defenders Rio Ferdinand and Carlos Puyol. For me, them two have been important for me in a personal way. I was really young when I joined Manchester United and Rio helped me with that. Also when I joined Barcelona I was 21 and Puyol was captain and he also helped me a lot to start my career. Those two have been two incredible center backs."

Pique then moved on to choosing his midfield and he selected his former Barca teammates Cesc Fabregas and Andreas Iniesta:

"In midfield I'll say Cesc Fabregas because he's like a brother and I think in the Premier League he's been one of the greatest, his first year at Arsenal was incredible. I would also say Iniesta because he won us the World Cup and the goal is more than enough but the quality he had is just amazing."

The Spaniard then chose his attack and he named both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as his frontmen:

"Then maybe I would say Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi (in attack). I could say Wayne Rooney, I could say a lot of players but I can only pick seven."

It's no surprise to see Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo make Pique's seven-a-side team given they have been two of the greatest players in history. Both played alongside the Spaniard at Barca and Manchester United.

Lionel Messi became an icon at Camp Nou during his 16 seasons with the Blaugrana. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner bagged 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 games across competitions. He won the UEFA Champions League four times, the La Liga title 10 times, the Copa del Rey seven times and finished La Liga top goalscorer on eight occasions.

Pique played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo during the early stages of his incredible career at Manchester United. The Portuguese legend went on to become a hero at Old Trafford, bagging 145 goals and 64 assists in 346 games. He won the Champions League, three Premier League titles, the FA Cup, and two Leagues Cups with the Red Devils.

Pique wades in on the GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi won the World Cup last year.

The Spaniard sided with Lionel Messi in the never-ending debate between the Argentine icon and Cristiano Ronaldo over who is the all-time greatest. The pair have locked horns over the past two decades dominating European football.

However, Pique reckons Messi's performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup showed why he is the better of the two. He claims that at the age of 35 the Inter Miami superstar proved he could still dominate world football (via GIVEMESPORT):

“I think that in terms of talent, Messi is number one, for sure. It’s true that Cristiano has worked very hard to try and compete and fight for that first spot but if you see the careers of both… I would choose Messi, for sure."

Pique added:

“He showed that even though he’s 35 he can compete as the best player in the world. He showed it in the World Cup.”

Messi enjoyed a stellar World Cup campaign, captaining Argentina to glory in Qatar. He scored seven goals and provided three assists in seven games, also winning the Golden Ball award.

This was in stark contrast to Cristiano Ronaldo who endured a difficult campaign with Portugal. He lacked form, managing just one goal in five games as Selecao crashed out in the quarterfinals.