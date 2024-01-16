5 biggest streamer events to look forward to in 2024

Streamer events allow creators to meet and organize fun activities and collaborations that would otherwise be impossible. These events, which include expos, conventions, and awards, play an integral role in celebrating their achievements and victories.

Aside from providing a platform for streamers to showcase their talents and connect with fans, these also offer valuable networking opportunities with industry professionals. As such, many exciting events are lined up this year, which are worth keeping an eye out for.

Here is a list of five exciting streamer events worth looking out for in 2024.

5 streamer events to look out for in 2024

1) OTK Games Expo

OTK Games Expo is a yearly event hosted by members like Asmongold and Esfand (Image via OTKGamesExpo)

One True King (OTK) is a media organization with big names, such as Asmongold, Emiru, Sodapoppin, Mizkif, TipsOut, ExtraEmily, Nmplol, and Esfand. The exposition they host, aptly named OTK Games Expo, has become a known name in the streaming sphere.

It includes 30+ games spanning across genres. They are presented over four hours in a live studio and, as per their website, with Asmongold, Emiru, and Esfand acting as expert game panelists. It takes place every year and last occurred on June 10, 2023.

Post the December 2023 announcement stating E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo) has shut down, some fans are expecting OTK Games Expo to fill in the void and indie games to be showcased this year.

2) TwitchCon 2024

TwitchCon is Twitch's official convention event, involving meet and greets as well as entertaining fanbased events (Image via TwitchCon)

The event includes a wide variety of activities, such as live performances, gaming tournaments, and meet-and-greets with popular streamers. Thus, TwitchCon offers an immersive experience that fosters connections and inspires streamers to continue pushing the boundaries of their craft.

It generally takes place in multiple locations around the globe, throughout the year. The locations in 2023 included Paris and Las Vegas, with the event being held in July and October, respectively.

Fans have speculated about this year's rendition of the event, with some believing that it will be hosted in San Diego, where it took place in 2022. Some Reddit users stated:

3) The VTuber Awards

The VTuber Awards is the sole award show focusing primarily on VTubers (Image via thevtuberawards.com)

Content creators known as "virtual YouTubers" portray their identities with an avatar created by computer graphics instead of their faces. To give their characters more legitimacy, VTubers typically keep their faces hidden. They tend to employ motion capture technology to replicate their natural gestures and facial expressions for the audience to see.

The VTuber Awards is a yearly affair that focuses on recognizing and celebrating said creators' contributions to the online entertainment community across platforms. It is the first award show that focuses solely on VTubers.

The ceremony has three distinct stages before the awards are given out. The first is the nomination process, wherein netizens can suggest their preferred VTuber in each category. The second is the voting process, which allows viewers to select a VTuber from each category to receive the award for that category on the show.

The third and final stage is the award ceremony itself, where VTubers will receive awards in their respective categories.

In 2023, the awards were held on December 16 and hosted by Filian, with Ironmouse winning the VTuber of the Year award. This year, fans are excited to find out if other big names such as Pekora, Gawr Gura, Nyanners, or even Filian again will contest for the title.

4) The Streamer Awards 2024

The Streamer Awards 2024 have already begun gathering nominations (Image via TheStreamerAwards)

This year's installment of The Streamer Awards has already begun to take in nominations for various categories. The procedure is very inclusive of the streaming community, as netizens are allowed to fill in their own nominations for the numerous categories listed on their website.

The only thing to consider while filling out the forms is that streamers who have streamed at least 200 hours in 2023 will be considered for any award category. On the other side, for any specific categories, nominated streamers need to have at least a 100 hours in that genre. Nominations are set to close on January 19, 2024.

Many fans are voting for their respective nominees across categories:

5) Streamy Awards 2024

The Streamy Awards took place last year in August (Image via Streamy Awards)

The Streamy Awards is a veteran of the streaming scene. The first installment took place 14 years ago in 2009. Since then, it has established itself as a reliable platform that recognizes the best in online video creation, which includes directing, acting, producing, and writing.

The Streamy Awards spans across 30 categories. On August 27, 2023, the 13th rendition of the ceremony took place and was hosted by MatPat. Mr Beast managed to snag the Creator of the Year award for the fourth year in a row.