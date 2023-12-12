"End of an era": Fans reminisce about fond memories of E3 as it officially shuts down for good

After years of entertaining fans from across the globe with game announcements, trailers, and numerous world premiers, E3 has finally reached its end. After years of trying to revive the event, the Electronic Software Association (ESA) recently announced that the Electronic Entertainment Expo is officially shutting down for good.

For over two decades, E3 has been among the biggest sources of information for video game fans worldwide regarding new releases and other gaming-related announcements.

Despite its popularity among fans, over the last few years, the event has been on a steep decline in terms of quality, especially when contrasted against other similar events such as Summer Games Fest, Gamescom, and even GDQ. This eventually resulted in the ESA and Electronic Entertainment Expo skipping out the last couple of years.

Expand Tweet

With the Electronic Entertainment Expo finally being shut down, fans have come together to reminisce on their fond memories from the event.

E3 gets a bittersweet ending, with the event officially shutting down after over two decades

E3 is easily one of the biggest events in the gaming industry. Despite losing its luster over the years, the event still remained the biggest platform for many AAA and indie developers and publishers to announce and showcase their projects.

Expand Tweet

However, the Electronic Entertainment Expo and ESA took the biggest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Due to the restrictions imposed during the pandemic, the event had to be canceled, with ESA promising a brand new Electronic Entertainment Expo for 2021.

Although ESA held an all-virtual showcase in 2021, it failed to capture the attention of fans and even investors, which led to the event going on a two-year hiatus. All efforts to revive the event were in vain, with the Electronic Entertainment Expo closing its doors for good.

Following the announcement, fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts and wave their final goodbyes to the Electronic Entertainment Expo.

"Thank you for all the incredible and unforgettable memories."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans reminisce over their memories of watching the event every year while eagerly waiting for new game announcements, console reveals, and more.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

With the Electronic Entertainment Expo finally coming to a close, it truly feels like the "end of an era."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While E3 might've come to a bittersweet conclusion, fans have other such events to look forward to, especially with Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest as well as Gamescom taking the spot for summer gaming events.