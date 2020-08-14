5 changes to FIFA's Career Mode that EA should make

The FIFA franchise has been one of the longest-running game series for EA Sports and one of its biggest money-makers. The annual release structure of FIFA makes it one of the most profitable products in all of gaming, and each year, FIFA rakes in the big bucks for EA.

Over the years, several game modes received a tonne of attention from the developers, especially FUT. FIFA Ultimate Team, as is evident by this point, has been the primary area of focus for EA Sports.

However, fan-favourites such as Pro Clubs and Career Mode have received very little in the way of innovation. While The Journey mode is somewhat of a step forward, it doesn't quite have the allure of a deep and rewarding Career Mode.

Here are a few ideas EA should look into regarding FIFA's Career Mode.

Five changes to FIFA's Career Mode EA should make

5) Bring Back Internal Memos

(image credits: riot pixels) FIFA 07

Internal Memos were quite a fun part of FIFA 07's Career Mode, and it resulted in some of the most enjoyable parts of the game. While the execution wasn't perfect back then, it still has enough potential to be a fully fleshed-out aspect of Career Mode.

Internal Memos were essentially decisions that the player, as the manager, would have to make that would directly impact the team's motivation, health, etc. Introducing elements from outside of the field should be a priority for EA Sports.

4) Overhaul the Scout and Youth Academy

The current Scouting system in FIFA's Career Mode is restricted to simply employing a Scout in a region and hopefully end up with a couple of quality players.

While this system is functional, it does leave some room for improvement, and EA should be looking to get the best out of one of the most important aspects of being a manager in modern football.

3) Realistic Manager Progression

(image credits: usgamer)

While players can easily start their Manager Career already in the top-tier of European football or otherwise, it does feel more rewarding to start out in the lower divisions and garner a reputation to be a good fit for the top-tier Clubs.

It feels a little far-fetched that a seemingly unknown figure is made Manager of Bayern Munich with little to no experience. Forcing the players to make a name for themselves in the lower divisions in Manager Career could be an excellent idea for EA.

2) Fix Job Applications

(image credits: GamesRadar)

Players, as managers, after spending quite a few seasons in one club, look to make a switch and maybe try their skills in a different league. However, the player's options are extremely limited as they are forced to pick from a select number of clubs who are interested in the manager.

Perhaps letting the player apply to clubs of their own choice and enter into negotiations with the ownership of the club would add more depth to the Career Mode in FIFA.

1) Player Relationships

(image credits: fortress of solitude)

This can be an aspect of both the Player Career and Manager Career in FIFA, with players' performance, attitude and choices leading it to affect their relationship with other players or manager of the club.

Currently, player relationships in Manager Career are restricted to their morale being affected by certain decisions and them requesting a transfer when it drops too low.

While it is a neat touch, this could be explored further with Managers able to interact with players off the field and individual choices and decisions affecting their relationship.

Perhaps in the Player Career, the player's decisions on the field might lead to their relationship with the captain or other players in the team being affected. While in-game politics is too far-fetched of a thing to include in the game, player relationships are an integral part of football, and should be of FIFA as well.