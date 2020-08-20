5 Fall Guys moments you wouldn't believe if they weren't recorded

Since Fall Guys Ultimate Knockdown was released earlier this month, it's quickly gained a massive following. The game is only available on PC and PS4 for the time being, and has yet managed to sell more than 2 million copies. Further, quite a few notable streamers such as Dr Disrespect, PewDiePie, and TimTheTatman have tried the game out.

With Fall Guys having already registered more than 23 million viewer hours on Twitter, quite a few memorable incidents have already been recorded by streamers. In this article, we look at five Fall Guys moments you would not have believed had they not been recorded.

5 Fall Guys moments you wouldn’t believe!

Win, while you can

The first incident is downright hilarious. We see a streamer on the verge of reaching the finish line first. However, he decides that he has too much time to be part of the top 20 who were supposed to qualify, and attempts to take out the player just behind him.

Image Credits: iSPY OC*youtube.com

He fails to do that, but the player running third notices his vile attempt, and decides to give the streamer a taste of his own medicine. The streamer falls down the platform and fails to qualify! It must be said, it is possibilities like these that have made Fall Guys such an instant hit among gamers.

“I'm gonna push you off!”

In another incident that exposes human greed, we see a Fall Guys streamer proclaim that he's going to push a fellow player off the platform. However, rather predictably, the player he gets hold of decides to fight back, and the streamer instead goes tumbling down!

Image Credits: iSPY OC*youtube.com

You can hear his screams of anguish in the video posted at the end of the article.

“I went to the gym!”

In this incident, we see a Fall Guys streamer smartly swipe off a tail from one of his opponents. He runs away, and is quite sure that he has managed enough distance from his opponents to ensure a win for his team.

Image Credits: iSPY OC*youtube.com

However, that is proved wrong, as we see an opponent steal the ‘tail’ away towards the last seconds of the round. Obviously, the streamer was aghast, and screamed out a very frustration-filled rant. According to him, he worked hard to win the game, and even went to the gym in order to prepare!

xQc

Félix "xQc" Lengyel is a notable French-Canadian Twitch streamer and YouTuber who was formerly an Overwatch player. He has a handsome 3.1 million followers on Twitch, and has played a few Fall Guys games over the past few days.

Image Credits: iSPY OC*youtube.com

In this incident, we see a horde of Fall Guys characters attempt to jump over an obstacle that is about to disappear. As it turns out, each and every player is able to escape to safety. Well, except xQc that is, who goes tumbling down into the pink abyss, instead.

The Chicken Hot Dog

In the final incident, we see two players, a chicken and a hot dog, engaged in a fight that goes on for almost half a minute. The minigame has only three players, and you can see the third player fall down the platform in the background.

Image Credits: iSPY OC*youtube.com

The fight between the chicken and the hot dog goes on what feels like forever, as the two dodge each other a bunch of times and appear to be caught in a stalemate. However, at long last, the hot dog falls down on its own, and we see the streamer rejoice. You can watch all of the above mentioned incidents in the video below.

Although most of the Fall Guys players mentioned made a fool out of themselves, one thing is for certain: Fall Guys is one of the funniest games of the year, and we can't wait to see more.