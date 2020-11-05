5 CS: GO pros with the highest K/D ratio

In the world of CS: GO, some stats are more important than the rest based on your role in a match. For example, for an awper, KPR or Kills Per Round are more important than headshot percentage. Meanwhile, for a support player, flash assists and utility damage are of utmost importance.

In today's list, we take a look at the 5 most efficient fraggers in CS:GO based on the K/D or Kill/Death ratio.

Note: Only players with over 1000 official maps played are considered in this list for a fair ranking.

CS: GO - 5 pros with the highest K/D ratio

1. Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev

Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev has one of the highest K/D differentials in CS: GO history (Image Credits: hltv.org)

What would a top 5 chart be without the Ukrainian beast, s1mple? Dominating almost every statistic, his K/D ratio is no exception with a sky-high value of 1.32.

His role as an awper/rifler hybrid allows him to be versatile in his plays, thereby netting him one of the highest K/D differentials of all time.

2. Marcelo "coldzera" David

Marcelo "coldzera" David has a K/D ratio of 1.28 in CS: GO (Image Credits: hltv.org)

World #1 for two years straight as per HLTV rankings, Marcelo "coldzera" David is one player you wouldn't look forward to stepping in the server with.

If his stellar K/D ratio of 1.28 isn't enough to shake you, maybe his two major trophies and two major MVP awards will deter you from going toe to toe with him.

3. Nicolai "dev1ce" Reedtz

Nicolai "dev1ce" Reedtz prefers to have a slightly more passive awping style in CS: GO (Image Credits: hltv.org)

Four-time major winner, two-time major MVP and world rank #2 holder, dev1ce is undoubtedly one of the greatest awpers of all time.

Although the Danish player prefers a slightly more passive awping style than his more aggressive counterparts like s1mple, the effectiveness of his plays cannot be questioned as he boasts a K/D ratio of 1.25.

4. İsmailcan "XANTARES" Dörtkardeş

İsmailcan "XANTARES" Dörtkardeş has a K/D ratio of 1.21 in CS: GO (Image Credits: hltv.org)

Turkish terminator XANTARES has played over 1200 maps in his career. Informally known as LANtares or VACtares, his skills are no joke. Supported by his K/D ratio of 1.21, this rifler is not one to be messed with.

5. Kenny "kennyS" Schrub

Kenny "kennyS" Schrub is a true CS: GO veteran (Image Credits: hltv.org)

French awping legend kennyS is a true veteran of the sport, boasting over 1700 maps played and a major title. KennyS' awping style was revolutionary during his tenure at Titan and Team EnVyUs as he took mobility and combat awping to the next level.

His K/D ratio of 1.21 rivals those with half the amount of maps played, cementing his place as one of CS: GO's greats.