5 esports documentaries that you need to watch

The popularity of esports has grown significantly over the past few years, allowing for the creation of many documentaries examining the fascinating world of professional gaming. They offer distinctive insights into the sector's culture and how players handle the cut-throat competition.

These documentaries explore the players' individual histories, the development of the esports scene in different parts of the world, and the fierce competition that characterizes high-value tournaments. Some also take an in-depth look at the industry, which you will enjoy whether you're a fan of a particular game or are curious about the world of esports.

This article will discuss five esports documentaries you should watch.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

I Got Next and 4 other esports documentaries you must add to your watchlist

1) Unlocked: The World of Games, Revealed

A documentary series called "Unlocked: The World of Games, Revealed" examines the gaming industry and how it affects society. Jeremy "Pacman" Ray, a veteran of the gaming business and television celebrity, is the event's host. The series features interviews with various people, including game developers, competitors, and cultural critics.

"Unlocked" focuses on how gaming has been influenced by broader cultural movements rather than just focusing on the technical aspects of gaming. For instance, one episode examines how gaming affects the LGBTQ+ community, and another investigates how gaming has historically been used as a teaching tool.

The captivating series "Unlocked: The World of Games, Revealed" presents a novel viewpoint on gaming. It emphasizes how gaming has evolved into a significant force in modern culture by examining its social and cultural aspects.

2) League of Legends Origins

The documentary "League of Legends Origins" examines the development of League of Legends, one of the world's most well-known online multiplayer games. Riot Games, the company that created the game, produced the documentary under the direction of Leslie Iwerks. Interviews are included with the game's developers, pro players, and fans.

The in-depth examination of the design and development of this docu-film is one of its distinctive features. The documentary gives a thorough history of the game's early development, from the original idea to the first edition's release Viewers can learn more about the creative process behind some of the most popular games in the world by watching interviews with the game's creators.

The documentary also focuses on examining the cultural impact of the game. The film also offers a behind-the-scenes peek at the world of professional esports. In the documentary, experienced players and coaches are interviewed, giving viewers an inside look at the rigorous practice and preparation needed to compete at the highest level.

The exciting documentary "League of Legends Origins" examines one of the most well-known video games ever created. The documentary offers a thorough examination of all facets of the game by focusing on the game's inception and cultural effects.

3) The Road to Katowice

The documentary "The Road to Katowice" tracks the progress of many professional esports teams as they travel to and from the 2019 Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) Katowice competition. The documentary offers an inside look at the rigorous training and competition involved in professional gaming. It is produced by ESL, one of the most prominent gaming organizations in the world.

The documentary's examination of the teamwork and strategy needed to win in esports is its most intriguing feature. "The Road to Katowice" gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the planning and repetition that goes into creating winning strategies for various games. The characteristics of professional esports teams, particularly the difficulties with coordination and communication among players, are also revealed to viewers. This documentary captures the excitement and drama of the IEM Katowice tournament, one of the most significant events on the calendar.

This intriguing film offers a thorough examination of this quickly expanding sector. As teams compete for the championship title, viewers may see intense pressure and competitive competition fuelled by adrenaline.

4) All Work All Play

"All Work All Play" documentary examines esports or competitive gaming. One of the most significant events on the esports calendar, the Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) tournament, is the subject of the documentary. The esports and gaming firm ESL created it.

Players and teams from the United States, Europe, and Asia are featured in the documentary. Viewers are given insights into the cultural differences and parallels that exist in the industry through interviews and behind-the-scenes footage."All Work All Play" offers a look at the planning and preparation necessary to host a successful competition, covering the difficulties of managing a big event and producing an engaging experience for both live and online audiences.

The engaging documentary provides a thorough look at the esports industry. The documentary offers a complex and fascinating viewpoint on this sector, the behind-the-scenes activities, and the individual experiences of players and coaches. "All Work All Play" is unquestionably worth viewing if you're a competitive player or just a casual gamer interested in the industry.

5) I Got Next

The documentary "I Got Next" examines the fighting game community (FGC), a competitive gaming subculture centered on titles like Street Fighter and Mortal Combat. The Evolution Championship Series (EVO), the world's largest fighting game competition, is the subject of a documentary that follows many players as they compete.

The documentary examines the players' inspirations and goals and the difficulties they encounter following their love of fighting games. Viewers can learn more about the athletes' varied backgrounds and experiences through interviews and behind-the-scenes footage. "I Got Next" offers a glimpse into the social dynamics and traditions of the FGC, highlighting the value of neighborhood gatherings and the function of mentors in aiding new players in honing their abilities. The FGC's competitive dynamics, including the rivalries and friendships that form between players, are also revealed to viewers.

"I Got Next" is a fascinating documentary offering a unique competitive gaming perspective. This documentary captures the excitement and drama of the tournament, including nail-biting matches and unexpected upsets.

Esports documentaries offer an intriguing glimpse into the world of competitive gaming. They showcase the commitment and effort necessary to thrive in esports and the difficulties experienced by players and teams.

By viewing these documentaries, you can develop a deeper understanding and admiration for the esports community and the players who make it such an exciting and thrilling world.

