Kai Cenat, who broke numerous Twitch records this last year, has officially released a documentary that chronicles his meteoric rise to the very top of the content creation and streaming world. The whole video can be found on his official YouTube channel. Fans and supporters have flooded his social media with posts like this, congratulating him on the release of the movie:

The 54-minute documentary mainly focuses on the events leading up to the historic subathon called Mafiathon. It also portrays what transpired behind the camera during the subathon, which eventually broke Twitch's all-time subscriber record as Kai crossed Lugwig's previous record.

The streamer shared a brief clip from the documentary titled "30 Days: The Kai Cenat Documentary" on his Twitter, which explains the motive behind the endeavor.

The streamer says:

"This is my subathon documentary to see how the how the whole process went down and how the whole thing went crazy!"

Kai Cenat's Mafiathon-inspired documentary gives fans a unique look at his life behind the lens

The documentary follows the traditional style of one-on-one interviews with streamers and other people close to Kai Cenat, including his family. The almost hour-long movie starts off with the Streamer of the Year talking about starting his Facebook when he was eight or nine and how he wanted to make content the moment he received a phone from his parents.

Long-time fans will know that the New York native started his career back when he was in school doing short-form comedy bits with fellow friends. His first platform of choice was Facebook, and some of his videos are still up. Here is one dating from 2016:

Later on, he would move to YouTube in 2018 and continue making similar skits before moving on to the challenge and prank genre. By 2020, he had already started streaming on Twitch and joined a content group called the AMP, with fellow streamers such as Fanum and Duke Dennis.

While he was quite a successful streamer from the very start, in 2022, Kai Cenat went on to become not only the most subscribed-to streamer on the platform but also broke the previous record of the number of subscribers thanks to the subathon he embarked on. The event is also the subject of the documentary.

He currently has over 220K subs on the platform with a follower count of 4.6 million and averages about 62K viewers on his regular streams.

Kai's immense growth over the last year and his achievements as a streamer got him nominated for multiple awards, with him winning two separate Streamer of the Year accolades. One at the YouTube Streamy Awards and another at the Streamer Awards organized by QTCinderella.

