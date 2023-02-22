Kai Cenat crosses the 200k subscribers mark on Twitch on the 21st day of his subathon, fans react

Two days after passing the 190K mark, Kai Cenat has taken yet another step in the right direction after crossing the mind-boggling 200K subscriber mark, by which Kai has become only the third Twitch streamer to achieve such a feat. The moment he reached that mark was clipped and shared across the internet, promoting plenty of reactions.

Kai Cenat is presently at 201,775 subscribers and will look to further the number by thousands in the remaining week or so of his subathon, which started on February 1, 2022.

For those wondering, Ludwig still holds the number one position on the list of streamers with the most subscribers. The LA resident managed to garner 283,066 subscribers during his subathon in April 2021. Popular Fortnite streamer and gamer Tyler "Ninja" is the other person on the list with 269,154 subscriptions, which he recorded in April 2018.

Kai Cenat becomes only the third streamer to cross 200K, 82K away from the top spot

Kai Cenat, who is only 21, has already achieved the highest level of success in the streaming world. Fans of the streamer are aware that he has been conducting a subathon since the beginning of February as a host for AMP.

On the 21st day of his subathon, which was yesterday, he surpassed the 200K milestone, which is another impressive accomplishment. This moment is even more noteworthy because Kai marked the achievement with his family members present.

(Timestamp: 01:56:37)

After crossing the 200K figure, Kai said:

"We hit two hundred-thousand bro...Oh my gosh! Yo bro, I appreciate everybody for watching...bro, it's literally day 21 chat!"

His sister, who was beside him, exclaimed:

"Mafia, we did it, Mafia!"

How the internet reacted to his achievement

Being among the top creators in the world, Kai's latest accomplishment garnered many reactions from social media platforms. Here's what the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail said:

Users remain convinced of Kai's chances of surpassing Ludwig:

Fans are certain that Kai will pass Ninja at the very least:

The clip was also shared across Twitter. One user shared a collage of the moments he achieved the feat:

With only seven days to go till the end of his subathon, it remains to be seen if Kai Cenat will manage to dethrone Ludwig to the top spot.

For those unaware, Kai has had a rather eventful start to the year. In January 2023, Jovi Pena, a TikToker and Twitter user, accused the streamer of not cooperating and withholding information regarding a sexual assault incident. To read more about it, click here.

